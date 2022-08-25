ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve an industrial revenue bond to help fund the King's Daughter Medical Center expansion.
The bond is a tax benefit for the hospital and in no way puts the city in debt, according to city officials. Instead, the bond — which can finance up to $52 million — is whole the responsibility of KDMC, according to Mayor Matt Perkins.
"We are under no obligations, it's just in order to get tax-exempt benefits, they have to partner up with a municipality," Perkins said. "We've done this before in the past."
Earlier this year, the county did a similar move with a piece of real estate near Boyd County High School slated for a proposed retail shopping center. During the discourse surrounding that issue, a lawyer specializing in economic incentives said these type of bonds allow for Payment in Lieu of Taxes, which come in lower than the average tax rate for a set amount of years.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The city commission voted unanimously to approve expanding the amount of school resource officers from APD in the Ashland Independent School District from one officer to four, in order to work towards an unfunded mandate by the legislature to have a school resource officer in every school.
• The city commission voted to accept a $540,000 grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure authority.
• The city commission approved on a second reading an occupational tax licensing fee rebate program for Big Sandy Distribution, in which 50% of payroll tax would be rebated back to the company, for a maximum of $1.3 million over 10 years.
• Commissioner Marty Gute, ever the Tomcat, raved about the "shot heard around the world" referring to Commissioner Amanda Clark's son's performance in the soccer game against Russell this week. Gute then presented a laminated copy of The Daily Independent sports section containing the story about Clark's son kicking the game-winning goal.
• Hillcrest Bruce Mission director Mike Maynard presented information to the commission regarding the successes in adult education through the mission.
• City Commission candidate David Williams took to the podium during public comments to talk about a group called "Tri-State Prays." Williams said the group would "pray for positive things" like keeping police and fire safe, but then he started talking about what the city should do "to police" a drag performance this weekend at a local restaurant. Nobody on the commission acknowledge Williams' comments and the meeting went on.
• City Manager Mike Graese reported that the parking issue is getting closer to being resolved in downtown, with a recommendation forthcoming.
• Clark reported that the housing authority has a 97% occupancy rate, with 178 people on the waiting list.
