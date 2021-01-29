ASHLAND The lone dissenting commissioner on a vote to renew a contract for Ashland’s city manager voiced her concern that she “didn’t have enough information” to cast her vote in favor, after the majority of the commission lauded the top city employee’s performance for the last three years.
In a repeat of Thursday’s first reading on the contract, the commission voted 4-1 in favor of the offering another three years to Mike Graese, who came to the city after a career in commanding garrisons in the U.S. Army.
During a Zoom meeting Friday morning, Mayor Matthew B. Perkins called the vote on the contract, then asked for discussion — that opened a floodgate of comments from the entire commission.
At first, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs — the lone dissenting commissioner from Thursday’s vote — began talking, but Commissioner Amanda Clark chimed in maybe a second later. Both commissioners stopped speaking, at which point, Commissioner Joshua Blanton offered Clark the floor.
“I’m glad we’re able to offer this contract to Mr. Graese and I am thankful for the commitment and his leadership throughout the last few years,” Clark said. “I think the level at which he provides this leadership is unmatched and I am very thankful for the services you and your staff provide to our citizens.”
Commissioner Marty Gute then hopped in, stating that before he got sick, he went to the city building every day and “can testify to Mr. Graese’s work ethic.”
“I want to go on record to say I told you from Day 1, you have my support and prayers every day,” Gute said. “I think its counterproductive to not be this way, to not be supportive of someone who has the day-to-day leadership of your organization. It took a long time to find a good city manager that is effective in this building and we found that in Mike Graese. You’re worth every penny.”
While tempering his insights with the fact he’s a newcomer to the commission, Blanton said he sees results and sound leadership from the city manager, based on his experience in the private sector.
“If you watched our last meeting, you saw a detailed description of everything we did last year, with facts and data; literally, there were decimal points of data given,” Blanton said. “I make decisions based on the data, not on how I feel about things. I base it off what I see and the facts and the data. That’s what I appreciate the most. … No matter what my thoughts and feelings are, when I step back and look at it like how I look at what I do for a job, we have an outstanding city manager.”
Spriggs finally took the floor to defend her position, explaining her vote is not a reflection on Graese’s performance.
“My reticence in this issue is not a personal one with the city manager,” Spriggs said. “When I was elected, I was fully aware we’d be having this issue, but I thought it would be a little farther down the road, maybe in March or April.”
In a July 25, 2020, story in The Daily Independent, the city commission voted to extend Graese’s contract by six month, which meant it would’ve have expired on Feb. 1, 2021. At the time, then-Mayor Steve Gilmore said he wanted to give the decision to a new commission rather than locking them into a city manager.
Continued Spriggs: “I have not had any daily working experience much at all with our city manager. Do I want him to do well? Of course I do. I want everybody in our city to do a great job. But actually, if I had to do a job performance today, I couldn’t do that because there’s no mechanism in place. There’s no paper trail for me to do that.”
Spriggs said she spent 15 hours in ridealongs with Graese, presumably touring the various departments and facilities of city government. Despite that, along with the city accomplishments report Graese gave a few weeks ago at the first city commision meeting of the year, she still felt she didn’t have “enough personal experience” with the city manager.
“If I’m asked to do it today, I couldn’t give an evaluation,” Spriggs said. “What I have is word of past commission who hired our city manager, gave him the first contract ever in the history of city and then didn’t renew it. So I have questions. I see nothing wrong with more knowledge, questions and the spirit of debate.
“I think the citizens sent me to vote on issues with as much knowledge as we can. At this point, I want more information and I guess I’ll get that after the vote.”
Perkins stated that as the city commission, they oversee the city manager — Perkins said the fiscal note attached to the agenda, which goes into deeper detail than typical hires is “a testimony to our transparency.”
“It’s a generous compensation, but it comes with great responsibility,” Perkins said. “We are all doing our part to fulfill the will of the people. To do that, there are expectations for the city manager to do his job to the best of his ability. We all want that for him; if he succeeds, we all succeed. We will have differences of opinion and accountability is a part of that. I expect us to work closely together — all of us — with him and our staff to make this city the best it can be.”
Prior to taking the vote, Spriggs doubled down on her position, but said, “I hope my stance will not hurt my working relationship” with the rest of the commission. The other commissioners said it wouldn’t — Clark said a disagreement doesn’t mean the commission can’t work together on other issues.
“We’re all adults here,” Clark said.
