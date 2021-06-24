ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously adopted on second reading the 2022 budget at Thursday's meeting, part of a jam-packed agenda.
The budget, set to come in at $88.674 million, will include $42.345 million in the general budget and $28.579 million into the utility fund. Like with Boyd County earlier this week, a boost to the budget is a recently passed bond amounting to $12 million for the teardown of the G.B. Johnson building, paying off the police station and other public works projects.
The city is also receiving $6.7 million in federal funds for coronavirus relief.
Such a budget might typically be the main topic of the meeting, but the commissioners during public comment had other things on their mind: Firkin Fest.
Commissioner Marty Gute said it was great time, while Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said that by checking IDs at the gate, she found visitors from Tennessee, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and even California.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said it was “one of the most successful, if not the most successful, Firkin Fests ever.”
Commissioner Josh Blanton also commended the event, which saw 1,100 tickets sold. Blanton and Spriggs also said the Juneteenth event at the park was a success, which happened right after it became a federal holiday.
“It is so great that we could be one of the first towns in the country to have an event after it was declared a federal holiday,” Blanton said. “We had people come from Charleston because of how well the volunteers marketed it.”
Coming fresh out of COVID restrictions, the city is leaning into events. On Saturday, a showing of “Field of Dreams” — a Kevin Costner classic — will take place at Broadway Square. First Friday is set for July 2, and Mayor Matthew B. Perkins will conduct the Bluegrass Wind Ensemble on July 1.
“Part of our role is to champion the city for events like this,” Perkins said.
Gute reminded Perkins that there was also a (606 Initiative) barbecue event coming up on July 31.
“I should have known you'd ask about that,” Perkins said. “When it's food, you're always on it, brother.”
Following all the festival talk, Richard Howerton, of Howerton Engineering and Surveying in Greenup, presented to the commission the end result of the DeBord Terrace sidewalks, stairs and handrail project. Showing before and after pictures, Howerton said the project came off without a hitch and thanked the city, the housing authority and contractor Frederick May for making it possible.
Mike Miller, the director of the Ashland Housing Authority, said that through city administered CDBG funds, a good chunk of the project was funded 75/25, which freed up funds for the housing authority to finish the rest.
“CDBG alone couldn't do this and we couldn't do this alone,” Miller said. “But in our partnership, we were able to get this done.”
Gute replied to the presentation by thanking My Town TV and Miller for their work in promoting local sports. This prompted a couple-minute tangent between Gute, Clark and the mayor about the importance of sports tourism in the area.
The $500,000-$600,000 project the engineer presented was not mentioned.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• Authorized first reading on 12 generators for the pump stations, in response to water loss during last winter's ice storm. Perkins said the purpose is for “hazard mitigation” so people would not go without water in the future. Total cost amounts to $468,107.
• Cast renewal votes on certain city taxes and fees. Under the votes, franchise tax levy for 2021 was established and the licensing fee for alcohol sales was set at 4%. The ad valorem tax rate for 2021 was reduced by 1%, dropping from $0.2671 per $100 of assessed property value to $0.2576. That adds up to $6.65 being knocked off the tax bill on a $70,000, according to a fiscal note.
• Approved first reading of release of $423,796 in CDBG funds to various entities, with $211,326.94 going into city service projects, $5,000 into the Ashland Child Development Center, $11,000 into the senior center, $41,000 to the Community Kitchen, $36,650 to CAReS, $36,650 to the Hillcrest Bruce Mission, $20,000 to the Salvation Army, $26,200 to Safe Harbor and $17,000 to Shelter of Hope. Another $18,969.06 will go toward administration of the funds. Perkins abstained due to his mother being the director of Safe Harbor.
• Approved a donation of a 1987 pumper truck to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.
• Approved various purchases for utilities and public works, including water meters and a dump truck.
• Perkins did not issue a proclamation at the meeting, but did recognize local AmVet representative Mike Wurts for his contributions in the community. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney had already proclaimed Feb. 9, 2021 Mike Wurts Day after Wurts received the 2019-20 AmVets Department of Kentucky Veteran of the Year award. Perkins’s comments did not rise to the level of a proclamation.
(606) 326-2653 |