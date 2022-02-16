GREENUP The Masonic Lodge in Greenup was host to an award ceremony recognizing members of their organization who went above and beyond in their response efforts to aid those impacted by the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The Award Ceremony also recognized the support given to the organization by nonmembers, such as the mayor of The City of Greenup, Lundie Meadows. The awards were created by Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, Free and Accepted Masons, James Gibson. Gibson said everyone responded to the need of western Kentucky in such a selfless and willing manner that he felt something should be done to commemorate their efforts.
During the ceremony, Gibson shared a few of his personal experiences delivering and organizing the supplies donated from so many different sources in both the Masonic organization, and also the community at large.
“There were some Masonic brothers from Massachusetts who donated new medical supplies because they felt that there would be a need for them.” Included in this donation were canes, walkers, shower seats and other items, Grand Master Gibson said.
“What turned out to be such a blessing was that we had taken a load of medical supplies to Bowling Green the week before,” he said. “Later in the week we were taking a donation of paper towels and other supplies to a FEMA Distribution Center and had the opportunity to speak to a lady who worked there.”
Gibson said the woman shared a heartbreaking story about a brother and sister who had been literally pulled from their home by the tornado in Dawson Springs. The siblings had survived, but both were left paralyzed from the ordeal.
“If we could just find some chairs for them,” the woman told him, saying they siblings would need these for the rest of their lives.
“My wife tells me there are no coincidences,” Gibson said. The proof of that belief was in the fact that Masonic Brothers states away gave against the possibility of a need, a donation that contained four motorized paraplegic chairs, and the need was waiting upon that donation’s arrival to be filled.
“Two of those chairs will definitely be going to those siblings in Dawson Springs,” he said.
“We are changing lives and helping with restoration,” Gibson said, humbled by the outpouring of support. “And it is ongoing.”
Gibson said the awards were his way of recognizing those individuals who in his mind truly exemplified the principles of Freemasonry, of doing what was needed to be done in the community and beyond without flamboyance or the expectation or reward.
“If I don’t take the time as Grand Master to recognize the efforts of those who I am sworn to serve, then I don’t deserve the office. Freemasonry is about making our communities, our world, better,” Gibson said. “We are here to help.”
Meadows received an award himself, but also presented Gibson with an award, recognizing the Grand Master for all his efforts, experience, and wisdom as he worked to help alleviate the burdens of the residents of western Kentucky.
“On behalf of the City of Greenup and myself,” Mayor Meadows told Gibson, “it is an honor to present you with the Key to the City of Greenup.” The key was only the second ever awarded in Greenup’s history.
“As a former employee of the City of Somerset, I value what you do,” Grand Master Gibson responded. “And I want to thank you, Mayor Meadows, for your commitment to the citizens of Greenup. Thank you so much.”