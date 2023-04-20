To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
• April — “Celebrate the Earth.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Celebrating National Quilt Month,” quilts dating from 1860s to 1980.
• “Team Spirit: A History of School Athletics and Pride.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through June 18 — “Vanishing Points.”
• Through July 2 — “Photography from the Permanent Collection.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
May 13, 2 p.m. — Spring Tea; Tickets, which are $25, can be purchased by calling Kay Rader at (740) 442-7680.
WEST EDGE FACTORY
The venue is at 1040 Vernon St., Huntington. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays; Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call (304) 429-8057.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on April 25. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The April selection is “The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations and the Kidnap That Shaped America” by Matthew Pearl. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
TRI-STATE WORSHIP CENTER
Saturday, 10 a.m. —Stacy Murray-Medcalf book signing. 901 Solida Road, South Point.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Friday, 8 p.m. — Shallow wide and Zero Dark Thirty.
• Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays, Brother Smith.
• April 14, 7 p.m. — Massing, Tony from Bowling and Jim Polak.
• April 15, 7 p.m. — Season of the Witch, WyndRider and Krandus.
• April 19, 8 p.m. — Perpetual Groove.
• April 20, 7 p.m. — Amanda Shires with Nicole Atkins.
• April 21, 8 p.m. — Kindred Valley and Sam Epling.
• April 22, 4 p.m. — Loopy Fest 2023.
• April 26, 8 p.m. — Vision Video with Kristeen Young.,
• April 28, 8 p.m. — The M.F.B. and Laid Back Country Picker,
• April 29, 8 p.m. — Ducain, Flat Tracker and Patrick Stanley.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Friday, 7 p.m. — Sirius XM’s ‘90s on the 9 presents I love the ‘90s Tour.
• June 11, 2 p.m. — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.
• June 24, 7 p.m. — Travis Tritt.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Today. 7:30 p.m. — “Annie.”
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — King Calaway.
• April 19, 6:30 p.m. — Old Crow Medicine Show.
• May 11, 6:30 p.m. — Keb’ Mo.’
• May 12, 6:30 p.m. — Marielle Kraft.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros Rock Show.
• April 22 — Spring Gospel Concert.
• May 5 and 6 — Sundy Best Kinfolk Reunion 2023.
• May 9, 6:30 p.m. — Morgan Wade.
• June 16 — Josh Turner.
• June 23 — Drake Milligan.
• July 1, 15 and 22 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
• July 21 — Doug Stone.
• Aug. 12 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Sunday, 1 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Saturday — Williamson Branch.
• May 6 — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
• May 13 — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.
• May 19 — Fenced In.
• May 27 — Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass.
• June 2 — Southridge.
• June 24 — The Slocan Ramblers.
• July 1 — Jeff Parker and Company.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Saturday, 7 p.m. — Ward Davis.
• April 20 — The Comedy Zone: Tammy Pascatelli.
• April 21 — Bernadette Peters.
• April 22 — Gary Allan.
• April 28, 7 p.m. — The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023.
• May 6, 7:30 p.m. — “Theresa Caputa Live! The Experience.”
• May 11 — Gov’t Mule.
• May 13 — Keb’ Mo.’
• May 18 — The Comedy Zone: J. Bliss.
• June 23 — John Michael Montgomery.
• July 15 — Stryper.
• Aug. 3 — Candlebox.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Today0, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host James Crews, Orchid Tierney and Yalie Saweda Kamara.
• May 18, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host Hanif Abdurraquib, Wondra Chang and Chuck Salmons.
• June 1, 6:30 p.m. — Old Time Jam Night.
• June 8, and 11, noon — Happy Hollow Hootenanny,.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Sunday — An Afternoon with the Fancy Free Cloggers.
• May 15, 6 p.m. — “Madagascar, The Musical.”
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
CORDUROY BROWN
• Friday1 — Steiner’s Speakeasy, Chillicothe, with Ben Davis Jr.
• Saturday — Bar None, Huntington, with Lucas Wayne.
• April 28 — Beast and Bottle, Waverly, with Jayce Turley.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• May 6 — Spring Festival.
• July 1 — Summer Festival.
• Sept. 30 — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
OHIO VALLEY SYMPHONY
• Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Appalachian Spring with Maestro Scott Woodard.
• May 20, 7:30 p.m. — The Roaring Twenties with Maestro Tim Berens; vocalist Mandy Gaines; and pianist Michael Chertock.
Concerts are at The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, 426 Second Ave., Gallipolis.
Tickets are $25 adults, $23 seniors and $13 students, with group discounts available. (740) 446-AARTS or arieloperahouse.org.
SPRING VIOLIN RECITAL
May 7, 3 p.m. — Students of Kathy Chamis, Southland Bible Institute.