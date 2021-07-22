To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• Today, 7 p.m. — Presentation by Jessica Drenk.
• Through Sunday — "The Bodice Project."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."*
• Through May 16 — Portfolio 2021.
• Through Aug. 1 — "Jessica Drenk."
• Through Sept. 5 —"Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist."
• Through Oct. 3 — "Wheels."
Upcoming
• Aug. 7 through Oct. 31 — "The Artistic Legacy of the Sarah Wheeler Charitable Trust."
• Aug. 21 through Nov. 28 — "Community Trust Bank Presents The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia."
• Aug. 21 — Hilltop Book Sale.
• Sept. 4 through Feb. 13 — "American Paintings.”
• Sept. 18 through Jan. 16 — "Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit."
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Tuesdays and will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free through June 30.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet Tuesday in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The July selection is “A Long Row to Hoe” by Billy C. Clark.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
THE V CLUB
• Friday — John R. Miller
• Sept. 12 — The Steel Woods.
The venue is at 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
THE WINCHESTER GUITAR BAR
• Friday , 7 p.m. — Joe McIntyre.
• Saturday, 7 p.m. — Jason Mays.
• July 30, 7 p.m. —Timothy Leftwich.
• July 31, 7 p.m. — Kyle Tipton.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
WHITESBURG LIVE ON MAIN
• Saturday — Tiffany Williams, Appalshop Solar Stage.
• Aug. 7, 7 p.m. — The Pastime Band, Kentucky Mist.
• Aug. 21, 7 p.m. — Three’s Company, Bolling’s North Fork Veranda.
• Sept. 4, 7 p.m. — The Pierceton Hobbs Band, Mountain Heritage Stage.
• Sept. 18, 7 p.m. — Nick Jamerson, Mountain Heritage Stage.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Saturday — Appalachian Grrl Experience.
• Aug. 21 — The World of Jesus Tour.
• Sept. 17 — James Gregory: The Funniest Man on America.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Aug. 6 — Down To The River.
• Aug. 20 — Rodger Lee Charles and a Mile To Nowhere.
Aug. 28 — REO Speedwagon with Kip Winger.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. —The Beach Boys.
• Oct. 7 — Three Dog Night.
• Nov. 10 — Nelly.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• July 29 — Jake Hoot.
• Aug. 12, 8 p.m. — The Jason Bishop Show.
The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Sept. 17, 8 p.m. — Gary Allan.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Friday — Bill Engvall.
• Saturday — Jazz Alley series: Cynthia Sayer Trio.
• July 30 — Black Stone Cherry and The Josephines, The Georgia Thunderbolts and Devil's Creek Special.
• July 31 — Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge.
• Aug. 14 — Jazz Alley series: Greg Abate Quartet.
• Aug. 17 — The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience.
• Aug. 20 — Jazz Alley series: DiMartino/Osland Jazztet.
Sept. 4 — Jefferson Starship.
• Sept. 24, 3 to 11 p.m. —Foxfire Music and Arts Festival: Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight; Ashland Riverfront.
• Sept. 25, 3 to 11 p.m. — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival: Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown and the Hard Livin Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney; Ashland Riverfront.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
• Through Saturday —"Southern Fried Funeral."
• Tuesday through Aug. 7 — "Jeeves in Bloom."
Social distancing required; barbecue dinner at 7 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
Call the box office at (859) 236-2747.
THE V CLUB
Aug. 6 — Friendly Fire album release with Natural Rat.
The venue is in Huntington.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
• July 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
• Aug. 6, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• Aug. 13, 4 to 8 p.m. — Family Fun Night.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
YES CHEVY-FORD NINTH STREET LIVE
• Friday — Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds with Cole Chaney
Ninth Street in Huntington in between Third and Fourth avenues, weather permitting.