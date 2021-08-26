To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
• Through Sept. 5 — "Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist."
• Through Oct. 3 — "Wheels."
• Through Oct. 31 — "The Artistic Legacy of the Sarah Wheeler Charitable Trust."
• Aug. 21 through Nov. 28 — "Community Trust Bank Presents The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia."
• Aug. 21 — Hilltop Book Sale.
• Sept. 4 through Feb. 13 — "American Paintings."
• Sept. 18 through Jan. 16 — "Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit."
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
UK ART MUSEUM
Through Sept. 18
• "Hermann Katelhon: Das Werk Arbeit."
• "Intersections: Gifts from Henry V. Heuser Jr."
• "Treasures from the Ancient Middle East."
• "The Exquisite Landscape."
•"Near and Far: Recent Gifts of Photography"
• "Bookworks"
The museum is at 405 Rose St., Lexington. For more information, call (859) 257-5716.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet Aug. 31 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 pm. August selection is “The Scotia Widows: Inside their Lawsuit Against Big Daddy Coal” by Gerald M. Stern.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Aug. 13, 14, 27 and 28 — Band: From the Hills.
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE'S PLAZA
The venue is in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
• Friday — Joe McIntyre.
• Saturday — Timothy Leftwich.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Sept. 17 — Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers.
• Sept. 25 — Northwest Territory.
The venue is Cabell County 4-H Camp conference center,6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission: $15 adults; children 12 and younger, $5.
Masks and social distancing required.
For more information, call (304) 743-5749.
THE LOUD (Formerly The V Club)
• Saturday+, 7:30 p.m. — Exclaim Records showcase.
• Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. — The Lonely Ones with Sunflower Dead, Zero Dark Thirty and Sins of the Fathers.
• Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. — IV kand the Strange Band.
• Sept. 12 — The Steel Woods.
• Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Ward Davis.
The venue is at 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
THE VENUE
• Sept. 4 — Rosemont Garden EP release party.
• Sept. 18 — George Molton and John McHugh.
• Sept. 25 — Sean Whiting Band with Nolan Taylor.
109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead. For tickets, visit thevenue109.com.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Through Sept. 11 — Exhibit: "The World of Jesus: How Art, Archaeology and Artifacts Illuminate the First Century."
218 Second St., Pikeville. (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Saturday — REO Speekdwagon.
• Sept. 3 — Dueling Bands Bike Night.
• Sept. 15 — The Price is Right Live
• Sept. 17 — Johnny Pop Day.
• Sept. 17 — James Gregory.
• Oct. 5 — Alice Cooper.
• Oct. 29 — Step Into the Light tour with Newsboysm Mandisa, We Are Messengers,Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CHARLESTON BALLET
• Oct. 15 and 16, 7:30 p.m. — “Dracula: The Seduction,” Municipal Auditorium.
For ticket and season information, call (304) 342-6541 or visit .thecharlestonballet.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Today — Hawktail.
• Sept. 16 — Underhill Rose.
• Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys.
• Oct. 7 — Three Dog Night.
• Oct. 8 — Southern Avenue.
• Oct. 19 — Black Violin
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.
• Sept. 25, 6:45 p.m. —2021 Fall Gospel Concert.
• Sept. 26, 8 op.m. — Larkin Poe.
• Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Crowder
• Aug. 27 — Oakridge Boys.
The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Cody Johnson with special guests Easton Corbin and Ian Musick.
• Sept. 17, 8 p.m. — Gary Allan.
• Sept. 22 — Breaking Benamin and Papa Roach.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. — Jefferson Starship.
• Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Randy Houser.
• Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. — Forever Young.
• Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. — Foghat.
• Sept. 24, 3 to 11 p.m. — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival: Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight; Ashland Riverfront.
• Sept. 25, 3 to 11 p.m. — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival: Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown and the Hard Livin Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney; Ashland Riverfront.
• Oct. 2 — Dennis DeYoung.
• Oct. 6 — Brent Cobb with Adam Hood and Shelby Lore.
• Oct. 7, 7 p.m. — The Hoppers, the Primitive Quartet and the Lore Family.
• Oct. 19 — Crowder.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART'S OPERA HOUSE
• Today — Todd Snider.
• Friday, 7 p.m. — "Legacy: Women of Southeast Ohio" film series.
• Saturday — Town Mountain.
• Sept. 10 — Taj Mahal.
• Sep, 23, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard
• Sept. 26, 7 p.m. —Okkervil River and Damien Jurado.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
MUSICIANS
CORDUROY BROWN
• Sept. 29 — Bar None, Huntington (acoustic).
FROM THE HILLS
• Friday and Saturday — American Legion, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
INTERNATIONAL
FOLKLANDERS
Saturday, 7 p.m. — The 52nd Festival of Nations: “Dancing Along the Danube: An Evening of German Dances in Authentic Costumes,” Central Park Banstand, Ashland.
Free admission; bring lawn chairs.