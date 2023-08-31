To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
ALADDIN’S ART GALLERY
Through Saturday -- End of Summer Sale.
728 13th St., Ashland.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Winchester Avenue: Heart of our Downtown.”
• “Plaything: A History of Toys.”
• “Pampered: A History of Cosmetics and Self Care.”
• “Paul G. Blazer.”
Events
• Friday — Discounted rate for those who bring a can of nonperishable food.
• Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. — Create a piece of art with marbles and paint; free activity outside as part of First Friday.
• Oct. 28, 7 to 11 p.m. — Night at the Museum.
The gift shop is temporarily closed for renovation. Office hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through Sept. 24 — “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection.”
• Through Oct. 22 — “Earl Gray: Hand-Carved Stones.”
• Through Nov. 5 — “Minnie Adkins: Story Carvings.”
• Through Nov. 19 — “The Visual Elements: Color Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days; free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM
• “The Possible: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center.”
• “Food in Art.”
One Clay Center, Charleston. theclaycenter.org or (304) 561-3570.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The museum is at 506 So. Sixth St., Ironton. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (740) 532-1222, email Lawco.museum@outlook.com or visit lawcomuseum.org.
LITERATURE
BROADWAY BOOKS
Sept. 9, 11 a.m. — Appearance by Appalachian author Silas House.
Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Tuesday — Shelf Improvement Book Club.
604 14th St. West, Huntington. cicadabooks.com
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
• Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
• The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group meets on the third Tuesday of each month; coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.
• Jesse Stuart Weekend will be Sept. 29 and 30 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. For more information, call the JSF at (606) 326-1667. To make room reservations, contact the Jesse Stuart Lodge at (606) 473-7324.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
4440 13th St., Ashland, 606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com; open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight — Karaoke by Melinda.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m. — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m. Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Friday — Born of Osiris, Upon a Burning Body, Traitors, The Human Tragedy, Onikuma.
• Saturday, 9 p.m. — HMAfter Party with Gyasi, Of The Dell, Appalachiatari and Charlie Brown Superstar.
• Sept. 8, 9 p.m. — Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.
• Sept. 10, 7 p.m. — Dinosaur Jr.
• Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Cro Mags.
• Sept. 19, 7 p.m. — Sueco presents No Consequences Tour.
• Sept. 30, 8 p.m. — Taylor Swift Night.
• Oct. 9, 7 p.m. — Helmet with Soul Blind.
• Oct. 14, 9 p.m. — Vince Herman.
• Oct. 15, 8 p.m. — The Lighthouse and The Whaler.
• Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Dax with special guest Phix.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Sept. 8 — Main Street Live: The Jenkins Twins.
• Sept. 11, 6 p.m. — Lamb of God with Black Dahlia Murder.
• Sept. 14, 6 p.m. — Hardy with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.
• Sept. 29 — Jon Pardi.
• Nov. 5 — Crowder.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER
• Sept. 21 —The Best of the Collingsworth Family, with Triumphant Quartet.
• Sept. 23 — Koe Wetzel: The Road to Hell Paso Pt. 2.
• Sept. 29 — Kip Moore: Damn Love World Tour.
• Sept. 27 — Blue October: Spinning the Truth Around Part II Tour.
• Oct. 1 — Jo Kay.
• Oct. 3 — Jelly Roll.
• Oct. 4 — Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour.
• Oct. 6 through 8 — Tsubasacon 2023.
• Oct. 9 — Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.
• Oct. 13, 14 and 15 — Jurassic World Live Tour.
• Oct. 20 — Styx 2023 World Tour.
• Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.— Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.
• Oct. 21, 2 p.m.— Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.
• Nov. 4 —Tool.
• Nov. 5 — Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!
• Nov. 25 — Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold.
• Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
• Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
• March 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Homegrown.”
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. (304) 345-1500; info@charlestonwvciviccenter.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Today, 7:30 p.m. — Napoleon Dynamite.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — George Thorogood and The Destroyers.
• Sept. 23, 8 p.m. — Gov’t Mule
• Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Whose Live Anyway?
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MARSHALL ARTISTS SERIES
• Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. — “Come From Away,” a Tony Award-winning musical.
• Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. — Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
• Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Piff The Magic Dragon, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The venue for some performances is yet to be determined. For updates and ticket information, call the series’ box office at (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Sept. 7 — .38 Special.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Kylie’s Kids Benefit Concert.
• Sept. 23 — Fall Gospel 2023.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Oct. 29, 8 to 11 p.m. — Dropkick Murphys.
1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Sept. 8 — Darren Nicholson Band.
• Sept. 15 — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.
• Sept. 23 — Hammertowne.
• Oct. 13 — Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki.
• Oct. 21 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.
• Oct. 28 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
• Nov. 11 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Nov. 19 — Larry Stephenson Band.
• Dec. 1 — Kevin Prater Band.
• Dec. 15 — Andy Buckner Band.
• Dec. 30 — Southridge Band.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Friday — Sara Evans.
• Sept. 8 — Tom Arnold.
• Sept. 9 — Mya.
• Sept. 13, 8 p.m. — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
• Sept. 18 — Infamous Stringdustsers.
• Sept. 22 — Hairball.
• Sept. 23 — Saliva and Drowning Pool with Adelita’s Way and Any Given Sin.
• Sept. 29 — Cole Chaney with J.D. Clayton.
• Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival.
• Oct. 6 — Sundy Best with Shelby Lore.
• Oct. 11, 8 p.m. — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Sept. 17 — Mighty Poplar.
• Oct. 1, 3 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower.
• Oct. 30, 8 p.m. — An Evening with Bruce Cockburn.
• Nov. 11 — S.G. Goodman with special guest Why Bonnie.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Sept. 14 — Moipei.
• Sept. 16 — Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue featuring Gary Nichols.
• Oct. 5 — Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO.
• Oct. 24 — Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic.
• Nov. 6 — Connection Trio.
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
VEEZY COFFMAN
Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• Sept. 16 — “The Great Huntington Raid,” dinner and show. Tickets: $45.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.