VISUAL ARTS

ALADDIN’S ART GALLERY

Through Saturday -- End of Summer Sale.

728 13th St., Ashland.

HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER

Exhibits

• “Artist’s Corner”

• “Winchester Avenue: Heart of our Downtown.”

• “Plaything: A History of Toys.”

• “Pampered: A History of Cosmetics and Self Care.”

• “Paul G. Blazer.”

Events

• Friday — Discounted rate for those who bring a can of nonperishable food.

• Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. — Create a piece of art with marbles and paint; free activity outside as part of First Friday.

• Oct. 28, 7 to 11 p.m. — Night at the Museum.

The gift shop is temporarily closed for renovation. Office hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.

Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.

HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART

Current exhibits

• Through Sept. 24 — “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection.”

• Through Oct. 22 — “Earl Gray: Hand-Carved Stones.”

• Through Nov. 5 — “Minnie Adkins: Story Carvings.”

• Through Nov. 19 — “The Visual Elements: Color Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers.”

Events

• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.

Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days; free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.

For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.

JULIET ART MUSEUM

• “The Possible: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center.”

• “Food in Art.”

One Clay Center, Charleston. theclaycenter.org or (304) 561-3570.

LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The museum is at 506 So. Sixth St., Ironton. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (740) 532-1222, email Lawco.museum@outlook.com or visit lawcomuseum.org.

LITERATURE

BROADWAY BOOKS

Sept. 9, 11 a.m. — Appearance by Appalachian author Silas House.

Winchester Avenue in Ashland.

CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE

• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.

• Tuesday — Shelf Improvement Book Club.

604 14th St. West, Huntington. cicadabooks.com

COFFEETREE BOOKS

• Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.

• Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.

1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.

JESSE STUART FOUNDATION

• The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The Regional Readers book discussion group meets on the third Tuesday of each month; coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.

• Jesse Stuart Weekend will be Sept. 29 and 30 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. For more information, call the JSF at (606) 326-1667. To make room reservations, contact the Jesse Stuart Lodge at (606) 473-7324.

• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.

• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.

• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.

4440 13th St., Ashland, 606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com; open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

CLUBS AND SHOWS

AMERICAN LEGION POST 23

Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.

705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.

ASHLAND EAGLES

Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight — Karaoke by Melinda.

Friday and Saturday — Bands.

Sunday, 9:30 p.m. — Queen of Hearts.

Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m. Full capacity, members only.

Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Meetings first and third Monday.

701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.

ASHLAND ELKS 350

Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.

ASHLAND MOOSE 892

Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.

Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.

FRANKIE’S PLAZA

• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.

The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.

THE GUITAR BAR

The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.

THE LOUD

• Friday — Born of Osiris, Upon a Burning Body, Traitors, The Human Tragedy, Onikuma.

• Saturday, 9 p.m. — HMAfter Party with Gyasi, Of The Dell, Appalachiatari and Charlie Brown Superstar.

• Sept. 8, 9 p.m. — Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.

• Sept. 10, 7 p.m. — Dinosaur Jr.

• Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Cro Mags.

• Sept. 19, 7 p.m. — Sueco presents No Consequences Tour.

• Sept. 30, 8 p.m. — Taylor Swift Night.

• Oct. 9, 7 p.m. — Helmet with Soul Blind.

• Oct. 14, 9 p.m. — Vince Herman.

• Oct. 15, 8 p.m. — The Lighthouse and The Whaler.

• Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Dax with special guest Phix.

741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.

TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE

• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.

2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.

THE VENUE

• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.

The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.

WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB

Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.

THEATERS AND ARENAS

APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA

• Sept. 8 — Main Street Live: The Jenkins Twins.

• Sept. 11, 6 p.m. — Lamb of God with Black Dahlia Murder.

• Sept. 14, 6 p.m. — Hardy with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.

• Sept. 29 — Jon Pardi.

• Nov. 5 — Crowder.

126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.

CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER

• Sept. 21 —The Best of the Collingsworth Family, with Triumphant Quartet.

• Sept. 23 — Koe Wetzel: The Road to Hell Paso Pt. 2.

• Sept. 29 — Kip Moore: Damn Love World Tour.

• Sept. 27 — Blue October: Spinning the Truth Around Part II Tour.

• Oct. 1 — Jo Kay.

• Oct. 3 — Jelly Roll.

• Oct. 4 — Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour.

• Oct. 6 through 8 — Tsubasacon 2023.

• Oct. 9 — Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.

• Oct. 13, 14 and 15 — Jurassic World Live Tour.

• Oct. 20 — Styx 2023 World Tour.

• Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.— Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.

• Oct. 21, 2 p.m.— Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.

• Nov. 4 —Tool.

• Nov. 5 — Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!

• Nov. 25 — Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold.

• Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”

• Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”

• March 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Homegrown.”

200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. (304) 345-1500; info@charlestonwvciviccenter.com.

THE CLAY CENTER

• Today, 7:30 p.m. — Napoleon Dynamite.

• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — George Thorogood and The Destroyers.

• Sept. 23, 8 p.m. — Gov’t Mule

• Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Whose Live Anyway?

The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.

MARSHALL ARTISTS SERIES

• Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. — “Come From Away,” a Tony Award-winning musical.

• Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. — Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

• Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Piff The Magic Dragon, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

The venue for some performances is yet to be determined. For updates and ticket information, call the series’ box office at (304) 696-3326.

MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER

• Sept. 7 — .38 Special.

• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Kylie’s Kids Benefit Concert.

• Sept. 23 — Fall Gospel 2023.

50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.

MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA

• Oct. 29, 8 to 11 p.m. — Dropkick Murphys.

1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. (304) 696-5990.

MOUNTAINEER OPRY

• Sept. 8 — Darren Nicholson Band.

• Sept. 15 — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.

• Sept. 23 — Hammertowne.

• Oct. 13 — Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki.

• Oct. 21 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.

• Oct. 28 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.

• Nov. 11 — Kentucky Just Us.

• Nov. 19 — Larry Stephenson Band.

• Dec. 1 — Kevin Prater Band.

• Dec. 15 — Andy Buckner Band.

• Dec. 30 — Southridge Band.

Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.

Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.

PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER

• Friday — Sara Evans.

• Sept. 8 — Tom Arnold.

• Sept. 9 — Mya.

• Sept. 13, 8 p.m. — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

• Sept. 18 — Infamous Stringdustsers.

• Sept. 22 — Hairball.

• Sept. 23 — Saliva and Drowning Pool with Adelita’s Way and Any Given Sin.

• Sept. 29 — Cole Chaney with J.D. Clayton.

• Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival.

• Oct. 6 — Sundy Best with Shelby Lore.

• Oct. 11, 8 p.m. — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.

For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.

STUART’S OPERA HOUSE

• Sept. 17 — Mighty Poplar.

• Oct. 1, 3 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower.

• Oct. 30, 8 p.m. — An Evening with Bruce Cockburn.

• Nov. 11 — S.G. Goodman with special guest Why Bonnie.

For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.

VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

• Sept. 14 — Moipei.

• Sept. 16 — Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue featuring Gary Nichols.

• Oct. 5 — Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO.

• Oct. 24 — Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic.

• Nov. 6 — Connection Trio.

The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.

MUSICIANS

VEEZY COFFMAN

Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.

OTHER FUN

HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM

• Sept. 16 — “The Great Huntington Raid,” dinner and show. Tickets: $45.

The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.

