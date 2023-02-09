To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• Today, 6 p.m. -- Kentucky Chautauqua series: Virgil Covington Jr. will portray William Wells Brown, a former slave who escaped to freedom and became part of the abolitionist and temperance movements; he was an author and the first African-American to publish a novel in 1853.
• Through February -- “Abridged Black History Timeline.”
• Through February -- Private collection of Darrell Smith.
• Through March — “Versus: A Fashion History Showdown.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• Through Sunday — The Daywood Collection.
• Through Sunday — “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press.”
• Through Sunday — “The Visual Elements: Shape and Form Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers.”
• Through April 8 — Donna Polseno ceramics exhibit.
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
• March 30, 7 p.m. — Discussion led by Donna Polseno.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
Through Feb. 28 — Third International Children’s Exhibit.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Monday, 6 p.m. — Tasty Reads Book Club.
• Fridays, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Today, 7 p.m. — Arlo McKinley, William Matheny and Darrin Hacquard.
• Friday, 9 p.m. — Sam Burchfield and The Scoundreds.
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — The Mountain Goats with Lilly Hiatt.
• Feb. 17, 8 p.m. — Town Mountain.
• Feb. 23, 9 p.m. — Limelight Music and Arts Night.
• Feb. 24, 9 p.m. — Take Me On: ‘80s New Wave Dance Party.
• Feb. 25, 9 p.m. — Broadway Rave: A Dance Party Celebrating the Music of Broadway and Musical Theater.
• March 3, 9 p.m. — King Buffalo with The Swell Fellas and Summit Point.
• March 17, 9 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day with Brad Goodall, Jeremy Short and John Inghram Band.
• March 18, 8 p.m. — Crown Vic, The Breathing Process, Agency and Scaretape.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Friday, 8 p.m. — Cory Michael Harris with Brandon Barron.
• Saturday — Luna and the Mountain Jets with Laid Back Country Picker.
• Feb. 18 — Shane Masters with Bill Burleigh.
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Feb. 17 and 18, 7 p.m. — No Limits Monster Trucks.
• March 8, 7 p.m. — Theory of a Deadman, Skillet.
• March 18, 7 p.m. — Koe Wetzel.
• March 24 and 25 — Eastern Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo.
• April 7, 7 p.m. — Sirius XM’s ‘90s on the 9 presents I love the ‘90s Tour.
• June 11, 2 p.m. — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.
• June 24, 7 p.m. — Travis Tritt.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• March 8, 7:30 p.m. — “Cats.”
• March 22, 7:30 p.m. — “Riverdance.”
• April 13, 7:30 p.m. — “Annie.”
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
• Feb. 16 — An Evening with West Virginia’s own Lady D.
• Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. — Tedeschi Trucks.
• March 4 — Regional Reels local film festival.
• March 26, 7 p.m. — Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea.
• March 31, 7:30 p.m. — “Rocketman,” with film with live orchestra.
For ticket information or purchases, call (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Feb. 25 — Aaron Lewis.
• March 25 — Kane K. Brown “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.
• April 12 — Shinedown.
• April 16, 1 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Saturday — Jason Carter and Friends; The Country Gentlemen