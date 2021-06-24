To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet June 29 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The June selection is “A Jesse Stuart Reader,” a collection of short stories, excerpts from three novels, and poems by Jesse Stuart. We will practice social distancing and wear masks.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
BLAZER'S RESTAURANT
• Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Chatteroi.
• Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m. — Goodfellas.
Reservations recommended.
1624 Carter Ave., Ashland. (606) 393-1620.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Sunday — Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. -— The Original Tough Man Contest.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Devin Hale.
• June 27 — Comedian Leanne Morgan.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
• Through July 3 — "Clue:" On Stage.
Social distancing required; barbecue dinner at 7 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
Call the box office at (859) 236-2747.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
• Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
OTHER FUN
YES CHEVY-FORD NINTH STREET LIVE
• Friday — Flat Tracker with Patrick Stanley
Ninth Street in Huntington in between Third and Fourth avenues, weather permitting.