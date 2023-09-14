To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Winchester Avenue: Heart of our Downtown.”
• “Plaything: A History of Toys.”
• “Pampered: A History of Cosmetics and Self Care.”
• “Paul G. Blazer.”
Events
Oct. 28, 7 to 11 p.m. — Night at the Museum.
The gift shop is temporarily closed for renovation. Office hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through Sept. 24 — “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection.”
• Through Oct. 22 — “Earl Gray: Hand-Carved Stones.”
• Through Nov. 5 — “Minnie Adkins: Story Carvings.”
• Through Nov. 19 — “The Visual Elements: Color Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM
• “The Possible: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center.”
• “Food in Art.”
The museum is in The Clay Center at One Clay Center, Charleston. For more information, visit theclaycenter.org or call (304) 561-3570.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The museum is at 506 So. Sixth St., Ironton. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (740) 532-1222, email Lawco.museum@outlook.com or visit lawcomuseum.org.
THIRD AVENUE ART GALLERY
733 Third Ave., Huntington.
LITERATURE
BOOKTENDERS
• Sept. 23, 5 p.m. — Author Meet and Greet with Kathy Manley.
• Oct. 15, 2 p.m. — Author Meet and Greet with Carter Taylor Seaton; her new novel, “Guilt,” will be released Oct. 20.
• Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. — Author Meet and Greet: David H. Mould.
Booktenders is at 621 Central Ave. in Barboursville. For more information, call (304) 691-0317.
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Tuesday — Shelf Improvement Book Club.
• Sunday, 2 p.m. — Author Reading and Book Signing: A.B. Hooser.
604 14th St. West, Huntington. cicadabooks.com
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
• Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
CONQUEST BOOKS AND COFFEE
2824 Holt St., Ashland.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
• The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group meets Sept. 26. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m. and discussion at 2:30 p.m. The September selection is “Hill Women” by Cassie Chambers.
• Jesse Stuart Weekend will be Sept. 29 and 30 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. For more information, call the JSF at (606) 326-1667. To make room reservations, contact the Jesse Stuart Lodge at (606) 473-7324.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
• The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight — Karaoke by Melinda.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m. — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Friday, 7 p.m. — Cro Mags.
• Tuesday, 7 p.m. — Sueco presents No Consequences Tour.
• Sept. 22, 8 p.m. — Turbo Nut, The Wearing Hands, Trevor’s Lightning.
• Sept. 29 — Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party.
• Sept. 30, 8 p.m. — Taylor Swift Night.
• Oct. 9, 7 p.m. — Helmet with Soul Blind.
• Oct. 14, 9 p.m. — Vince Herman.
• Oct. 15, 8 p.m. — The Lighthouse and The Whaler.
• Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Dax with special guest Phix.
• Nov. 25, 7 p.m. — Bobaflex.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Today, 6 p.m. — Hardy with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.
• Sunday, 7 p.m. — Rend Collective.
• Sept. 29 — Jon Pardi.
• Nov. 11, 2 p.m. — Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party.
• Nov. 5 — Crowder.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER
• Sept. 21 —The Best of the Collingsworwth Family, with Trimphant Quartet.
• Sept. 23 — Koe Wetzel: The Road to Hell Paso Pt. 2.
• Sept. 27, 8 p.m. — Blue October Spinning The Truth Around.
• Sept. 29 — Kip Moore: Damn Love World Tour.
• Oct. 1 — Jo Kay.
• Oct. 3 — Jelly Roll.
• Oct. 4 — Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour.
• Oct. 5, 8 p.m. — Lana Del Rey.
• Oct. 6 through 8 — Tsubasacon 2023.
• Oct. 9 — Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.
• Oct. 13, 14 and 15 — Jurassic World Live Tour.
• Oct. 20 — Styx 2023 World Tour.
• Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.
• Oct. 21, 2 p.m.— Charleston Ballet presents “Fairy Tails,” in the coliseum theater.
• Oct. 22, 7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray.
• Nov. 4 — Tool.
• Nov. 5 — Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!
• Nov. 25 — Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold.
• Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
• Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
• March 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Homegrown.”
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. (304) 345-1500; info@charlestonwvciviccenter.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Sept. 23, 8 p.m. — Gov’t Mule
• Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Whose Live Anyway?
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MARSHALL ARTISTS SERIES
• Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. — “Come From Away,” a Tony Award-winning musical.
• Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. — Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
• Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Piff The Magic Dragon, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
• Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. — Bestselling author Beth Macy, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The venue for some performances is yet to be determined. For updates and ticket information, call the series’ box office at (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Sept. 23 — Fall Gospel 2023.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Oct. 29, 8 to 11 p.m. — Dropkick Murphys.
1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Friday — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.
• Sept. 23 — Hammertowne.
• Oct. 13 — Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki.
• Oct. 21 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.
• Oct. 28 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
• Nov. 11 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Nov. 19 — Larry Stephenson Band.
• Dec. 1 — Kevin Prater Band.
• Dec. 15 — Andy Buckner Band.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Sept. 22 — Hairball.
• Sept. 23 — Saliva and Drowning Pool with Adelita’s Way and Any Given Sin.
• Sept. 29 — Cole Chaney with J.D. Clayton.
• Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival.
• Oct. 6 — Sundy Best with Shelby Lore.
• Oct. 11, 8 p.m. — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.
• Oct. 13 — Charles Wesley Godwin.
• Oct. 20, 8 p .m. — Collective Soul.
• Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. — Cosmic Holler Film Fest.
• Oct. 22 — Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour.
• Nov. 2, 7 p.m. — Matthew West.
• Nov. 3, 8 p.m. — Rick Ross.
• Nov. 7 — The Beach Boys.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Sunday — Mighty Poplar.
• Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony: Mozart and Beethoven.
• Oct. 1, 3 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower.
• Oct. 12, 8 p.m. — Sunny War.
• Oct. 30, 8 p.m. — An Evening with Bruce Cockburn.
• Nov. 11 — S.G. Goodman with special guest Why Bonnie.
• Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops Spectacular.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Today — Moipei.
• Saturday — Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue featuring Gary Nichols.
• Oct. 5 — Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO.
• Oct. 20 and 21, 7 p.m. — “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” presented by the Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre.
• Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. — “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” presented by the Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre.
• Oct. 24 — Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic.
• Nov. 6 — Connection Trio.
• Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Paulo Padilha E. Bando.
• Nov. 17 — Newsboys: Let the Music Speak tour.
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
VEEZY COFFMAN
Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• Saturday — “The Great Huntington Raid,” dinner and show. Tickets: $45.
• Sept. 30 — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.