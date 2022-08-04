To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
“Artist’s Corner”
“The Victorians and Art in Everyday Objects.”
Through October — “Ashland’s Armco.”
Through December — “Tennis: Sport of Kings.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
Through Aug. 28 — Tri-State Arts Association biennial exhibition.
Through Oct. 9 — “Serendipitous: A History of Clay at the HMA.”
Through Feb. 12 — The Daywood Collection.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
Saturday KidsArt is not currently available. HMA’s Museum Store is open during museum hours..
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. — Reading/signing with author Joy Callaway.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on Aug. 30. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 pm. The August selection is “The Summer of ‘45: A Boy’s Adventure” by G. Sam Piatt. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
PATTIES AND PINTS
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. — Garaoke.
211 Adams St., Ironton.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
Friday — Seven Turn.
Aug. 13 — Bedford.
Sept. 10 — Frankie’s Outdoor Fest featuring Ward Davis with special guests.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LAIDBACK
Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight — From The Hills.
The venue is in Hanging Rock.
THE LOUD
Friday — Emo Night Brooklyn.
Saturday — Divas of Pop.
Aug. 12 — Crowbar with Spirit Adrift, Crown Vic and Horseburner.
Aug. 21 — Shovels and Rope.
Aug. 31 — Hiss Golden Messenger.
Sept. 3 — HMAFter Party with Massing, The Dead Frets and DJ Tim Irr.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
Friday, 8:30 p.m. — Comin Home.
Saturday — Creek Don’t Rise.
Aug. 13 — Scott T. Smith.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
APPALACHIAN CENTER
FOR THE ARTS
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
Aug. 13 and 14, 9:30 a.m. — Pikeville Gun and Knife Show.
Aug. 24 — A Day To Remember: Just Some Shows.
Aug. 28 — ZZ Top.
Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Jamey Johnson.
Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. — WWE.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
Aug. 23 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Aug. 27 — Fox Royale.
Sept. 4 — Boys II Men.
Sept. 23 — Julia Cole.
Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.
Oct. 21 — Bendigo Fletcher.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
Wednesday — Greta Van Fleet.
Aug. 25 — Lee Brice “Label Me Proud” tour.
Oct. 1 — Walker Hayes “Glad You’re Here” tour.
Oct. 7 — Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.
Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — MercyMe.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
Saturday and Aug. 13 and 20 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry 2022.
Aug. 19, 20, 26 ad 27 — Bloodsong.
Aug. 21 — Tim Hawkins.
Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
The venue is in Prestonsburg.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
Saturday — New Orleans All Stars.
Aug. 12 — Great White and Slaughter.
Aug. 13 — Bob Thompson.
Aug. 22 — “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with special guest Emo Phillips.
Aug. 27 — Fort Osland and DiMartino Little Big Band.
Sept. 9 — Night Ranger.
Sept. 14 — Collingsworth Family.
Sept. 25 — Jeremy Camp.
Sept. 29 — Wheel of Fortune LIVE.
Nov. 4 — Michael W. Smith.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
Through Saturday — “Cockeyed.”
Aug. 12 and 13 — “Elvis and Patsy Cline Under the Stars Together.”
Aug. 19 — Live Music Weekend: Powerplay.
Aug. 20 — Live Music Weekend: TBA.
The theater is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For more information, call (859) 236-2747.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
Monday — Old Time Music Week.
Sept 2 through 4 — Nelsonville Music Festival.
Sept. 30 — A Celebration of Gospel Music featuring jw Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise.
Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
FROM THE HILLS
Friday, 8:30 p.m. — The Laidback, Hanging Rock.
SHELBY LORE
Aug. 20 — ShrineFest, El Hasa Shrine Temple, Ashland.
Aug. 26 and 27 — Festival of the Mewz, Jackson.
Sept. 3 — Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
Oct. 1 — Fall Festival.
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
HUNTINGTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Aug. 20, 8 p.m. — The Bob Thompson Unit, Ritter Park Amphitheatre.
Sept. 10, 8 p.m. — Battle of the Bands Tailgate Party with Marshall University Marching Thunder, Harris Riverfront Park.