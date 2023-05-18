To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
• May 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m. — Carter County Poetry Society reading.
• May 26, 6 to 8 p.m. — Student Art show, with works by both East and West Carter’s High School art students for the annual Carter County Schools exhibit.
• June — ARTicon.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Team Spirit: A History of School Athletics and Pride.”
“Plaything: The History of Toys.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through June 18 — “Vanishing Points.”
• Through July 2 — “Photography from the Permanent Collection.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
Through July 14 — “From Folk to Fine: An Exhibit Celebrating Minnie Adkins Day.”
Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. July 14.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. — Joy Callaway reading and signing.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Regional Readers book disussion group will meet at 2:30 p.m. May 30 to discuss “Adnrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped American’s Destiny” by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE LOUD
• Friday, 10 p.m. — The Long Lost Somethins, Living Room, Parked.’
• Saturday, 9 p.m. — Nultimagic, Buni Muni, Bershy.
• May 31, 6 p.m. — Sanguisugabogg with Jarhead Fertilizer.
• June 17, 8 p.m. — Matat Heckler.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Sunday, 7 p.m. — Breaking Benjamin with Bush.
• June 24, 8 p.m. — Travis Tritt.
• June 30, 8 p.m. — The Doobie Brothers.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
ARIEL OPERA HOUSE
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — The Roaring Twenties with the Ohio Valley Symphony.
426 Second Ave., Gallipolis.
THE CLAY CENTER
• June 8, 6 p.m. — Bluey’s Big Play.
• June 13, 7:30 p.m. — An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Sunday, 7:30 p.m. — Get the Led Out (A Celebration of The Mighty Zep).
• June 16 — Josh Turner.
• June 23 — Drake Milligan.
• July 1, 15 and 22 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
• July 21 — Doug Stone.
• Aug. 12 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• May 27 — Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass.
• June 2 — Southridge.
• June 24 — The Slocam Ramblers.
• July 1 — Jeff Parker and Company.
• Aug. 5 — Kristy Cox Band.
• Aug. 12 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Aug. 19 — Open Rail.
• Sept. 8 — Darren Nicholson Band.
• Sept. 15 — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.
• Sept. 23 — Hammertowne.
• Oct. 13 — Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki.
• Oct. 21 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.
• Oct. 28 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
• Nov. 11 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Nov. 19 — Larry Stephenson Band.
• Dec. 1 — Kevin Prater Band.
• Dec. 15 — Andy Buckner Band.
• Dec. 30 — Southridge Band.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Today, 8 p.m. — The Comedy Zone with J. Bliss.
• Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Paramount Players presents “Next to Normal.”
• Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. — Ashland Regional Danced Theater and Ashland Youth Ballet Showcase’s “Cinderella.”
• June 2, 8 p.m. — Quiet Riot.
• June 10 — Jazz Alley: Ron Jones Quartet.
• June 16, 8 p.m. — Ying Yang Twins with Bubba Sparxxx.
• June 23, 8 p.m. — John Michael Montgomery.
• June 24 — Greg Abate Quartet.
• June 29, 8 p.m. — Blackberry Smoke.
• July 8 — In Harmony: The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.
• July 15 — Stryper.
• July 22 — Queen City Vintage Vibe.
• July 28 — Shenandoah.
• July 29 — Jewel City Jazz Orchestra.
• Aug. 3 — Candlebox.
• Aug. 5 — Stephen Pearcy, the voice of Ratt.
• Aug. 12 — New Orleans All Stars.
• Aug. 19 — Bob Thompson with James Moore.
• Oct. 11, 8 p.m. — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• May 18, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host Hanif Abdurraquib, Wondra Chang and Chuck Salmons.
• June 1, 6:30 p.m. — Old Time Jam Night.
• June 8 through 11, noon — Happy Hollow Hootenanny.
• June 20, 9 a.m. — 2023 Summer Arts Camp.
• July 21 through 23 — The 2023 Nelsonville Music Festival.
• Oct. 1, 3 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
MUSICIANS
CORDUROY BROWN
• Friday — Live at “The Shop”
• Saturday — Fallsburg Summer Stage 2023.
• May 24 — Red Barn Radio.
• May 27 — Kentucky Lake / Marshall County Tourism.
VEEZY COFFMAN
Friday, 6 p.m. — Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy.
Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• July 1 — Summer Festival.
• Sept. 30 — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
OHIO VALLEY SYMPHONY
• Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — The Roaring Twenties with Maestro Tim Berens; vocalist Mandy Gaines; and pianist Michael Chertock.
Concerts are at The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, 426 Second Ave., Gallipolis.
Tickets are $25 adults, $23 seniors and $13 students, with group discounts available. (740) 446-AARTS or arieloperahouse.org.