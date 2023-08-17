To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Team Spirit: A History of School Athletics and Pride.”
• “Winchester Avenue: Heart of our Downtown.”
• “Plaything: A History of Toys.”
Events
Oct. 28, 7 to 11 p.m. — Night at the Museum.
The gift shop is temporarily closed for renovation. Office hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through Aug. 27 — The Reed Foundation Presents Studio Glass by Joel Philip Myers.
• Through Sept. 24 — “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection.”
• Through Oct. 22 — “Earl Gray: Hand-Carved Stones.”
• Through Nov. 5 — “Minnie Adkins: Story Carvings.”
• Through Nov. 19 — “The Visual Elements: Color Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 20, noon to 5 p.m. — Hilltop Book Fair.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM
• “Illustrating Appalachia”
• “The Possible: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center.”
The museum is in The Clay Center at One Clay Center, Charleston. For more information, visit theclaycenter.org or call (304) 561-3570.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The museum is at 506 So. Sixth St., Ironton. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (740) 532-1222, email Lawco.museum@outlook.com or visit lawcomuseum.org.
OHIO UNIVERSITY SOUTHERN
Aug. 31, 5 p.m. -- Opening reception for exhibit of sculpture by Mike Bown. Dingus Technology Center Room 111.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Tuesday — Shelf Improvement Book Club.
604 14th St. West, Huntington. cicadabooks.com
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
• Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
CONQUEST BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. — Booking signing with Philip Fracassi, author of “The Boys in the Valley.”
• Saturday — Bookstore Romance Day: 20% off new and $1 used romance books.
• Aug. 25, 3 to 6 p.m. — Courtney Houston.
2824 Holt St., Ashland.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
• The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet Aug. 29. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The August selection is “Simon Kenton, Kentucky Scout” by Thomas D. Clark. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.
• Jesse Stuart Weekend will be Sept. 29 and 30 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. For more information, call the JSF at (606) 326-1667. To make room reservations, contact the Jesse Stuart Lodge at (606) 473-7324.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
• The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
WRITERS CAN READ
Monday, 7 p.m. —Readings by Sheila Redling and Christy Smith, Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight — Karaoke by Melinda.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m. — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
COUNTRY MUSIC HIGHWAY TRIBUTE SHOW
Saturday — Mountain Arts Center.
Shows are presented by Double Kwik and Shaping Our Appalachian Region.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive, Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Aug. 25, 9 p.m. — David Morris.
• Sept. 1 — Born of Osiris, Upon a Burning Body, Traitors, The Human Tragedy, Onikuma.
• Sept. 10, 7 p.m. — Dinosaur Jr.
• Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Cro Mags.
• Sept. 19, 7 p.m. — Sueco presents No Consequences Tour.
• Sept. 30, 8 p.m. — Taylor Swift Night.
• Oct. 14, 9 p.m. — Vince Herman.
• Oct. 15, 8 p.m. — The Lighthouse and The Whaler.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Friday — Main Street Live: Johnny Pop Day.
• Aug. 26 — Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention.
• Sept. 8 — Main Street Live — The Jenkins Twins.
• Sept. 11, 6 p.m. — Lamb of God with Black Dahlia Murder.
• Sept. 14, 6 p.m. — Hardy with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.
• Aug. 18 — Main Street Live: Johnny Pop Day.
• Nov. 5 — Crowder.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER
• Sept. 21 —The Best of the Collingsworwth Family, with Trimphant Quartet.
• Sept. 29 — Kip Moore: Damn Love World Tour.
• Oct. 1 — Jo Kay.
• Oct. 3 — Jelly Roll.
• Oct. 4 — Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour.
• Oct. 9 — Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.
• Oct. 13, 14 and 15 — Jurassic World Lie Tour.
• Oct. 20 —Styx 2023 Wrold Tour.
• Nov. 4 —Tool.
• Nov. 5 — Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. (304) 345-1500; info@charlestonwvciviccenter.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. — Napoleon Dynamite.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — George Thorogood and The Destroyers.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MARSHALL ARTISTS SERIES
• Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. — “Come From Away,” a Tony Award-winning musical.
• Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. — Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
• Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Piff The Magic Dragon, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
• Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. — Bestselling author Beth Macy, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The venue for some performances is yet to be determined. For updates and ticket information, call the series’ box office at (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Country Music Highway Tribute Show.
• Aug. 25 — Nicholas Jamerson and The Morning Jays.
• Sept. 7 — .38 Special.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Kylie’s Kids Benefit Concert.
• Sept. 23 — Fall Gospel 2023.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Friday, Saturday and Sunday — 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale of the Pilot Club of Huntington.
• Aug. 23 — Party on the Plaza: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression.
• Aug. 30 — Party on the Plaza: Massing.
• Oct. 29, 8 to 11 p.m. — Dropkick Murphys.
1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Saturday — Open Rail.
• Sept. 8 — Darren Nicholson Band.
• Sept. 15 — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.
• Sept. 23 — Hammertowne.
• Oct. 13 — Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki.
• Oct. 21 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.
• Oct. 28 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
• Nov. 11 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Nov. 19 — Larry Stephenson Band.
• Dec. 1 — Kevin Prater Band.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Jazz Alley: Bob Thompson with James Moore.
• Aug. 26, 8 p.m. — Juvenile with Lil Scrappy.
• Sept. 8 — Tom Arnold.
• Sept. 13, 8 p.m. — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
• Sept. 22 — Hairball.
• Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival.
• Oct. 11, 8 p.m. — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.
• Oct. 22 — Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Sept. 17 — Mighty Poplar.
• Oct. 1, 3 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower.
• Oct. 30, 8 p.m. — An Evening with Bruce Cockburn.
Nov. 11 — S.G. Goodman with special guest Why Bonnie.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Oct. 5 — Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO.
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
CORDUROY BROWN
• Tonight — WGOH Radio, Grayson.
• Friday — Top Shelf Experience with Katie Toupin, Lexington.
VEEZY COFFMAN
Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• Sept. 30 — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.