To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
July 28, 6 to 9 p.m. — F!nal Fr!day opening reception.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Team Spirit: A History of School Athletics and Pride.”
• “Plaything: A History of Toys.”
The gift shop is temporarily closed for renovation. Office hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through Sunday — “The Visual Elements: Value.”
• Through Aug. 27 — The Reed Foundation Presents Studio Glass by Joel Philip Myers.
• Through Sept. 24 — “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection.”
• Through Nov. 5 — “Minnie Adkins: Story Carvings.”
Upcoming exhibits
• Opening July 29 — “Earl Gray: Hand-Carved Stones.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
• Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. — Opening reception, “Minnie Adkins: Story Carving.”
• Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 20, noon to 5 p.m. — Hilltop Book Fair.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM
“Illustrating Appalachia”
“The Possible: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center.”
The museum is in The Clay Center at One Clay Center, Charleston. For more information, visit theclaycenter.org or call (304) 561-3570.
KENTUCKY FOLK LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The museum is at 506 So. Sixth St., Ironton. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (740) 532-1222, email Lawco.museum@outlook.com or visit lawcomuseum.org.
THIRD AVENUE ART GALLERY
733 Third Ave., Huntington.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Tuesday — Shelf Improvement Book Club.
604 14th St. West, Huntington. cicadabooks.com
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
CONQUEST BOOKS AND COFFEE
Aug. 10 — Visiting author Todd Keisling.
2824 Holt St., Ashland.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet Tuesday. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The July selection is “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade. The book group is open to all and new members are always welcome.
Jesse Stuart Weekend will be Sept. 29 and 30 at Greenbo Lake State State Resort Park. For more information, contact the JSF at 606-326-1667. To make room reservations, contact the Jesse Stuart Lodge at 606-473.7324.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight — Karaoke by Melinda.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m. — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
COUNTRY MUSIC HIGHWAY TRIBUTE SHOW
July 29 — City of Paintsville (free outdoor show).
Aug. 12 — City of Whitesburg (free outdoor show).
Aug. 19 — Mountain Arts Center.
Shows are presented by Double Kwik and Shaping Our Appalachian Region.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Wednesday, 7 p.m. — G Love and Special Sauce.
• July 27, 8 p.m. — Soul Glo, Mspaint.
• July 29 — Thelma and the Sleaze.
• Sept. 1 — Born of Osiris, Upon a Burning Body, Traitors, The Human Tragedy, Onikuma.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Aug. 4 — Main Street Live: Bedford Band.
• Aug. 18 — Main Street Live: Johnny Pop Day.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER
• Sunday through July 30 — International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships.
• July 29 —Sex ‘n the City: (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody.
• Sept. 21 —The Best of the Collingsworwth Family, with Trimphant Quartet.
• Sept. 29 — Kip Moore: Damn Love World Tour.
• Oct. 1 — Jo Kay.
• Oct. 3 —- Jelly Roll.
• Oct. 4 — Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour.
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. (304) 345-1500; info@charlestonwvciviccenter.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. — Napoleon Dynamite.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — George Thorogood and The Destroyers.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Aug. 12 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
• Aug. 19 — Country Music Highway Tribute Show.
• Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Kylie’s Kids Benefit Concert.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Aug. 9 — Party on the Plaza: Jeromy Short.
• Aug. 12 and 13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Huntington Comic and Toy Convention.
• Aug. 16, 6 to 8 p.m. — Party on the Plaza: The MFB.
• Aug. 18, 19 and 20 — 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale of the Pilot Club of Huntington.
• Aug. 23 — Party on the Plaza: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression.
• Aug. 30 — Party on the Plaza: Massing.
• Oct. 29, 8 to 11 p.m. — Dropkick Murphys.
1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Aug. 5 — Kristy Cox Band.
• Aug. 12 — Kentucky Just Us.
• Aug. 19 — Open Rail.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• July 27 — Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Tour.
• July 28 — Shenandoah.
• July 29 — Jazz Alley: Jewel City Jazz Orchestra.
• Aug. 3 — Candlebox.
• Aug. 5 — Stephen Pearcy, the voice of Ratt.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
MUSICIANS
VEEZY COFFMAN
Sept. 23, 8 to 11 p.m. — The Guitar Bar at The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• Sept. 30 — Fall Festival.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.