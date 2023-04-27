To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
• April — “Celebrate the Earth.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• “Celebrating National Quilt Month,” quilts dating from 1860s to 1980.
• “Team Spirit: A History of School Athletics and Pride.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through June 18 — “Vanishing Points.”
• Through July 2 — “Photography from the Permanent Collection.”
Events
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
May 13, 2 p.m. — Spring Tea; Tickets, which are $25, can be purchased by calling Kay Rader at (740) 442-7680.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke Wednesdays.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Friday, 8 p.m. — The M.F.B. and Laid Back Country Picker,
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — Ducain, Flat Tracker and Patrick Stanley.
• May 5, 8 p.m. — Dark Moon Hollow, Shelby Lore.
• May 6, 7 p.m. — Attila with Crown Vic, OniKuma.
• May 12, 9 p.m. — Un Ano Contigo: Bad Bunny Dance Party featuring Sounds by King Andy.
• May 13, 8 p.m. — Logan Halstead.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• June 11, 2 p.m. — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.
• June 24, 7 p.m. — Travis Tritt.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• May 11, 6:30 p.m. — Keb’ Mo.’
• June 13, 7:30 p.m. — An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• May 5 and 6 — Sundy Best Kinfolk Reunion 2023.
• May 9, 6:30 p.m. — Morgan Wade.
• June 16 — Josh Turner.
• June 23 — Drake Milligan.
• July 1, 15 and 22 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
• July 21 — Doug Stone.
• Aug. 12 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• May 6 — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
• May 13 — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.
• May 19 — Fenced In.
• May 27 — Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass.
• June 2 — Southridge.
• June 24 — The Slocan Ramblers.
• July 1 — Jeff Parker and Company.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Friday, 7 p.m. — The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023.
• May 6, 7:30 p.m. — “Theresa Caputa Live! The Experience.”
• May 11 — Gov’t Mule.
• May 13 — Keb’ Mo.’
• May 18 — The Comedy Zone: J. Bliss.
• June 23 — John Michael Montgomery.
• July 15 — Stryper.
• Aug. 3 — Candlebox.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• May 18, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host Hanif Abdurraquib, Wondra Chang and Chuck Salmons.
• June 1, 6:30 p.m. — Old Time Jam Night.
• June 8, and 11, noon — Happy Hollow Hootenanny,.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• May 5, 7 p.m. — “Oliver!”
• May 6, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — “Oliver!”
• May 15, 6 p.m. — “Madagascar, The Musical.”
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
CHRIS FELLER BAND
Monday, 6 p.m. — Garner Missionary Baptist Church, 19231 Ky. 3, Rush.
CORDUROY BROWN
• Friday — Beast and Bottle, Waverly, with Jayce Turley.
• May 19 — Live at “The Shop”
• May 20 — Fallsburg Summer Stage 2023.
• May 24 — Red Barn Radio.
• May 27 — Kentucky Lake / Marshall County Tourism.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
• May 6 — Spring Festival.
• July 1 — Summer Festival.
3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
OHIO VALLEY SYMPHONY
• May 20, 7:30 p.m. — The Roaring Twenties with Maestro Tim Berens; vocalist Mandy Gaines; and pianist Michael Chertock.
Concerts are at The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, 426 Second Ave., Gallipolis.
Tickets are $25 adults, $23 seniors and $13 students, with group discounts available. (740) 446-AARTS or arieloperahouse.org.
SPRING VIOLIN RECITAL
May 7, 3 p.m. — Students of Kathy Chamis, Southland Bible Institute.