VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• Dec, 11, 5 to 10 p.m. — "A Very Metal Christmas."
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. -- Christmas Tour of Homes.
• Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. --Christmas Market.
• Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. -- Christmas Tour of Homes.
• Through December — “The Roaring Twenties: A Century Later.”
• Through March — “First Ladies of the United States and Kentucky.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
• Through Sunday — "Community Trust Bank Presents The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia."
• Through Jan. 9 — "Latin American Roots," featuring modern and contemporary works from the permanent collection, including a drawing by Diego Rivera.
• Through Jan. 16 — "Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit."
• Through Feb. 13 — "American Paintings."
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM
• Through Jan. 23 — “Through the Years: A Celebration of The Clay Center Collectors Club.”
• Through Feb. 13 -- "Van Gogh for All."
1 Clay Square, Charleston, W.Va.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group meets the last Tuesday of the month between March and November. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The March selection is “The Pioneers: The Heroic Saga of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
• The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
BAYSON'S SPORTS PUB
Saturday — "Pantera: The Great Southern Tribute." Admission: $5.
Bayson's is at 111 So. Hord St., Grayson.
THE END ZONE
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. -- Garaoke. 211 Adams St., Ironton.
THE LOUD
• Friday, 7:30 p.m. — Every Time I Die.
• Saturday, 8:30 p.m. — Rumpke Mountain Boys.
•Dec. 11, 9 p.m. — Tony from Bowling, Natural Rat, Nordista Freeze and Water Trash.
• Dec. 17, 10 p.m. — riendly Fire, Stupid Head.
•Dec. 23, 9 p.m. — Ona.
• Dec. 29, 9 p.m. — Massing, Tula Vera, Jim Polak and Grown Bones.
• Dec. 30, 10 p.m. — A Story Told.
• Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. — Say It Loud: James Brown Midnight Tribute Set by Fletcher's Grove and friends, The Heavy Hitters, Charlie Brown Superstar.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Friday, 7:30 p.m. — Rob McNurlin and his Cowboy Band.
• Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. — Gibson Davis Band.
• Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. — TBA.
The venue is Cabell County 4-H Camp conference center,6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission: $15 adults; children 12 and younger, $5.
Masks and social distancing required.
For more information, call (304) 743-5749.
THE NEW JOCKEY CLUB
Dec. 11, 9 to 11 p.m. — Jazz Night.
The venue is at 938 Fourth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425
THE VENUE
• Friday, 8 p.m. — John Ford and Blues Society with Glenn and Lisa Ginn.
• Dec. 4 — Mike Doolin, Elizabeth Bowman and Thomas Albert: Hometown Holiday Special.
• Dec. 10 — Whiskey River Band.
• Dec. 11 — Josh Morningstar with Luke Trimble.
• Dec. 17 — Cody Lee Moomey with Mike Davis.
109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead. For tickets, visit thevenue109.com.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Friday, 6 p.m. — "Silent Night, Deadly Night."
• Dec. 10 through 19 — "A Christmas Story."
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Dec. 12 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CHARLESTON BALLET
• Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. — “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
• Dec. 11, 2 p.m. — “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
• March 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m. — “Ballet Unwrapped,” Charleston Coliseum.
For ticket and season information, call (304) 342-6541 or visit .thecharlestonballet.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Dec. 23, 7:30 to 10 p.m. — A Not So Silent Night.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry Christmas 2021.
• Jan. 13, 9 p.m. — Lonestar.
The center is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Dec. 15 — Cirque Dreams Holidaze.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Friday, 7 p.m. — Ashland Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
• Dec. 8 — Lightwire Theater's "A Very Electric Christmas."
• Dec. 10 — "Christmas with John Berry."
• Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. — Rick Springfield.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART'S OPERA HOUSE
• Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony "Holiday Pops."
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
WESTEDGE THEATER
Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 730 p.m. and Dec. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. — "A Cozy Christmas," an original romantic comedy presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe; 1040 Vernon St., Huntington.
MUSICIANS
CAVE RUN SYMPHONY
ORCHESTRA
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — "A Hometown Holiday," Morehead Conference Center.
Tickets: $15 for individual concerts; MSU students admitted free. Tickets available at Coffee Tree Books and Morehead Visitor Center.
FROM THE HILLS
Dec. 11 — The Laidback Bar and Grill, Hanging Rock.
VEEZY COFFMAN
Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. — The New Jockey Club Jazz Night, 938 Fourth Ave., Huntington.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• Friday and Saturday and Dec. 10 and 11, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.