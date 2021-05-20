To place an item in
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Birthday parties have been suspended as well.
Social media sites will continue with programming. The museum is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Educational videos also will be available on the museum's YouTube channel.
Phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• Through June 6 — "Garth's Auctioneers and Appraisers Presents The Art of th Still Live."
• Through July 25 — "The Bodice Project."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."
• Through Aug. 1 — "Jessica Drenk."
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Tuesdays and will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free through June 30.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on May 25 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The May selection is “Traveling the Underground Railroad: A VIsitor's Guide to More Than 300 Sites" by Bruce Chadwick. We will practice social distancing and wear masks.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
AUGER INN
May 28 — Shelby Lore.
The venue is in Ironton.
BLAZER'S RESTAURANT
• Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Chatteroi.
• Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m. —Goodfellas.
Reservations recommended.
1624 Carter Ave., Ashland. (606) 393-1620.
THE VENUE
May 29 — Cole Chaney and Mike Doolin.
109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead. For tickets, visit thevenue109.com.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
FALLSBURG SUMMER STAGE
Friday — Buffalo Wabs and The Price, Hill Hustle, Sean Whiting and Nolan Taylor.
At Fallsburg Fearplex.
For tickets, visit tickets.holdmytickets.com.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• June 11 — Jazz Alley series: Queen City Vintage Vibe
• June 12 — Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• May 29 — Adventure Park opens.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
MEMORY DAYS
• May 27, 8:30 p.m. — Elijah Boggs.
• May 28, 6:15 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Acousticats.
• May 28, 7:20 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Carrier.
• May 28, 8:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: City Heat.
• May 29, 5 p.m. — The Vindicated.
• May 29, 6:15 p.m. — Bad Decision.
• May 29, 7:30 p.m. — Shelby Lore.
• May 29, 8:30 p.m. — Dustin Burchett.
• May 30, 4 p.m. — Bluegrass show with Turning Ground, Junior Sisk Band and Hammertowne; presented by RudyFest.
The event is in Grayson.