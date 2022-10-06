To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. — “Carter County Metal 4.”
The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
“Artist’s Corner”
“The Victorians and Art in Everyday Objects.”
Through October — “Ashland’s Armco.”
Through December — “Tennis: Sport of Kings.”
Through January — “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
Through Sunday — “Serendipitous: A History of Clay at the HMA.”
Through Oct. 25 — “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection.”
Through Feb. 12 — The Daywood Collection.
Events
Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Nov. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Museum Store Sunday at HMOA.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
Saturday KidsArt is not currently available. HMA’s Museum Store is open during museum hours..
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
From Oct. 25 through Dec. 5 — International Children’s Exhibition.
Dec. 12 through Jan. 25 — Second International Children’s Exhibition.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. — Board Game Brunch.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
PATTIES AND PINTS
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. — Garaoke.
211 Adams St., Ironton.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
Friday, 9:30 p.m. — Blacktop Rodeo.
Oct. 22 — Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
Dec. 2 — Jazz at The Guitar Bar with Veezy Coffman.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
Friday — Blanco Brown.
Oct. 14 — The Rede Clay Strays.
Oct. 15 — The Localization Afterparty.
Oct. 29 — William Clark Green with Ben Chapman.
Oct. 30 — John Moreland with Lee Bains.
Nov. 16 — Sub-Radio.
Dec. 3 — Kelsey Waldon and Abby Hamilton.
Dec. 7 — Machine Head.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
Friday — Brother Smith album release party with Griffon Winton.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. — WWE.
Nov. 5 — Gary Allan.
Nov. 6 — Jelly Roll.
Nov. 18 — Warrant.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
Oct. 12 — Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza.
Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.
Oct. 21 — Bendigo Fletcher.
Nov. 16 — Morgan Wade.
Nov. 29 — Switchfoot.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. — SNL’s Mikey Day.
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. — Adam Booth, West Virginia’s Storyteller of the Year: “Ghost Stories and Spookier Things.”
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. — “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: The Ultimate Tribute to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.”
Nov. 3 through 5 — International Film Festival.
Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Baniff Mountain Film Festival.
Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Koz and Friends’ 25th annual Christmas Show.
Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.
Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Documentary: “Those Who Come Before,” followed by a concert by Lady D.
Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. — Tedeschi Trucks.
March 4 — Regional Reels, a one-day film festival showcasing local film makers.
March 26, 7 p.m. — Mountain Stage featuring Kathy Mattea.
March 31, 7:30 p.m. — “Rocketman,” the movie accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra.
For ticket information or purchases, call (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
Friday — War Hippies, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.
Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — MercyMe.
Dec. 16 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
Sunday — Chonda Pierce.
Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
Nov. 19 — The Wizards of Winter.
The venue is in Prestonsburg.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
Oct. 15 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
Oct. 29 — Larry Stephenson Band.
Nov. 12 — Kevin Prater Band.
Nov. 18 — Kentucky Just Us.
Dec. 2 — Open Rail.
Dec. 16 — Bobby Maynard and Breakdown.
Dec. 31 — Southridge.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
Today — The Friends and Memories Tour featuring Karen Peck and New River, The Perrys and The Kingsmen.
Oct. 14 and 15 — Paramount Players’ “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Oct. 22 — Trampled by Turtles.
Oct. 28 — The Kentucky Headhunters.
Nov. 4 — Michael W. Smith.
Dec. 3 — Switchfoot Christmas Tour.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
RITTER PARK AMPHITHEATER
Saturday, 7 p.m. — “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. Admission: $5.
Sunday, 2 p.m. — “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. Admission: $5.
Oct. 15 — “Hocus Pocus” presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $5 per person.
The venue is in Huntington’s Ritter Park.
For ticket information, call (304) 696-5954.
RO-NA CULTURAL CENTER
Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. — “Donnie Baker Unmasked.”
The theater is at 310 South Third St., Ironton. For more information, call (740) 533-9797.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
Friday — “Break a Leg!” Athenian Berean Community Players.
Oct. 27 — Rocky Horror Live!
Nov. 10 — Todd Snider.
Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Oct. 13 — Portsmouth Wind Symphony Fall Concert.
Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. — HarpOhio.
Oct. 27, 8 p.m. — “Legally Blonde The Musical.”
Nov. 3 — Pamyua.
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. — Oak Ridge Boys.
Nov. 18 and 19, 8:30 p.m. — “Mary Poppins.”
Nov. 20, 4 p.m. — “Mary Poppins.”
Dec. 7, 8:309 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol.”
Dec. 10, 9 p.m. — Portsmouth Wind Symphony.
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
COLE CHANEY
Friday — Alley on Main, Paintsville.
CORDUROY BROWN
Friday — Alley on Main, Paintsville.
HOLLY FORBES
Today, 8:30 p.m. — Overtones LIVE “Working in Concert,” Tipsy Cow Bar, Georgetown.
LARRY PANCAKE
Nov. 10 — Murphy’s Pub, 1820 S. Third St., Ironton.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
IRONTON COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS
- Sunday, 3 p.m. — Saxton’s Cornet Band, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
- Nov. 13, 3 p.m. — No Tools Loaned of Frankfort, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
- Dec. 11, 3 p.m. — Christmas concert: The D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs of Jackson, Ohio, Ironton High School Auditorium.
- Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Dave Ruch, a Buffalo, NY-based performer and teaching artist, First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.
- March 11, 7 p.m. — The Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
- April 2, 3 p.m. — Ashland Regional Dance Theater’s Ashland Youth Ballet, Ironton High School Auditorium.
Season tickets for the six Ironton Council for the Arts performances are $50, and individual concert tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased at each performance or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at (304) 617-1977 or email mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at (740) 547-6446 or email /pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
RITUAL NIGHT
Oct. 29, 3 to 9 p.m. — Black Forest Underground, Ironton; bands include Deity of Misery, Divinities, SYK, Duly, Enigma Paranoid, I, The Oracle, Macky, and Revision, Revised.
Tickets at blackforestohio.com/product/revion-revised-presents-ritual-night.