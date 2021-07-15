Apr 12, 1969 - Jul 3, 2021 Brenda Lea Deem, 52, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Brenda was born on April 12, 1969 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late William "Bill" and Betty Jo Adkins of Flatwoods, KY.…