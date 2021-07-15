To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will offer music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• July 22, 7 p.m. — Presentation by Jessica Drenk.
• Through July 25 — "The Bodice Project."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."*
• Through May 16 — Portfolio 2021.
• Through Aug. 1 — "Jessica Drenk."
• Through Sept. 5 —"Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist."
• Through Oct. 3 — "Wheels."
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Tuesdays and will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416. For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet at 2:30 p.m. July 27 in the JSF Conference Room. The July selection is “A Long Row to Hoe” by Billy C. Clark.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional crafers.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S
Saturday — Frankie’s Outdoor Fest with Josh Kiser, Josh Michael Bogard, Nathan and Chesi Arnet Music, Taylor Austin Dye and Eight Daze Sober.
THE WINCHESTER GUITAR BAR
• Friday, 7 p.m. — Vanessa Coffman.
• Saturday, 7 p.m. — Jonathon Cox.
• July 23 , 7 p.m. — Joe McIntyre.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
WHITESBURG LIVE ON MAIN
• July 24 — Tiffany Williams, Appalshop Solar Stage.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• July 24 — Appalachian Grrl Experience.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Friday — Midlife Crisis.
• Saturday and Sunday — Pikeville Gun and Knife Show.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
BOYD COUNTY
CONVENTION AND
ARTS CENTER
Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Guy Penrod, formerly of the Gaither Vocal Band, with comedian Mickey Bell, Gaither Vocal Band member Wes Hampton and Christian artist Tobias. Tickets available now. All seats general admission. Proceeds will benefit Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. The center is at 15606 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Tribute to Poison with Four Skulls and Zeroking.
• July 23 — Bill Engvall.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
• July 24, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
• July 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
OTHER FUN
YES CHEVY-FORD NINTH STREET LIVE
• Friday — The Settlement
• July 23 — Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds with Cole Chaney
Ninth Street in Huntington in between Third and Fourth avenues, weather permitting.