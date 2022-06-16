To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
June 24, 6 to 9 p.m. — All-inclusive art show, dance party and refreshments.
The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
“Artist’s Corner”
“From a Peach Basket to a Net: A History of Basketball.”
“The Victorians and Art in Everyday Objects.”
“The Art of Tom Whitaker.”
“The Art of Joyce Williams.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
Through June 26 — E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation Presents Burkart Japanese Prints.”
Through July 17 — “Keep the Light: Green Gardens and Growing Things.”
Through July 31 — “Through the Eyes of Honoré Daumier.”
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
HMA’s Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA’s Museum Store is open during museum hours.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEESaturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open Mic.
June 24, 5 to 9 p.m. — 14th St. W Loud and Proud outdoor Pride party outside the Central City Gazebo; beer, food trucks, a tie-dye table, local artisans and a DIY variety show— with prizes for participants.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed May 30.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on June 28. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The June selection is “The Court-Martial of Daniel Boome” by Allan W. Eckert.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST
23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
PATTIES AND PINTS
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. — Garaoke.
211 Adams St., Ironton.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
July 9 — Outdoor Fest featuring Ward Davis.
The venue is at 540 Hecks Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
June 17 — Water Trash, Randy, Friendly Fire.
June 18 — Limelight Pride Party.
June 23 — Frank Turner.
June 25 — Jeremy McComb.
July 2 — The Melvins with Helms Alee and Harsh Mello.
July 5 — Cavern, Hey, Chels, Summit Point, Launchpad.
July 8 — Gimme Gimme Disco.
July 9 — Best Night Ever: 2010s Dance Party.
July 16 — Twin Tribes with Wingtips.
July 22 — Mr. Awful and Stereophonic.
Aug. 12 — Crowbar with Spirit Adrift, Crown Vic and Horseburner.
Aug. 21 — Shovels and Rope.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
Saturday — Kenton Wheeler.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
July 22, 7 p.m. — The Mountain Grrl Experience.
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
July 9 — Poison World Tour with Lita Ford and Grimley Rose.
Aug. 2 — Foreigner.
Aug. 28 — ZZ Top.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
Aug. 23 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Sept. 4 — Boys II Men.
Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
H.A.R.T.
Saturday, Sunday, June 23, 24, 25, 26, and 30 — “Disney Descendants The Musical.”
July 1,2, and 3 — “Disney Descendants The Musical.”
Shows are at the Ritter Park Amphitheater; gates open at 6:30 p.m., preshow at 7:30 p.m., main show at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults, $15; seniors, $12; children, $12; groups of 10 or more, $10 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (304) 696-5954.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
July 30 — Soles4urSoul Sneaker Show.
Aug. 10 — Greta Van Fleet.
Aug. 25 — Lee Brice “Label Me Proud” tour.
Oct. 1 — Walker Hayes “Glad You’re Here” tour.
Oct. 7 — Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
June 24 — Masters of Soul.
July 9, 16 and 23 and Aug. 6, 13 and 20 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry 2022.
Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
The venue is in Prestonsburg.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
Saturday — Zach Bryan with Charles Wesley Godwin.
June 25 — Diane Marino Quartet.
July 9 — Nike Tracey and The Brazilian Band.
July 23 — Devin Hale.
July 31 — Melissa Etheridge “One Way Out” tour.
Aug. 6 — New Orleans All Stars.
Aug. 12 — Great White and Slaughter.
Aug. 13 — Bob Thompson.
Aug. 22 — “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with special guest Emo Phillips.
Aug. 27 — Fort Osland and DiMartino Little Big Band.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
Through July 2 — “Dracula Bites!”
July 5 through 23 — “Southern Fried Nuptials.”
July 26 through Aug. 6 — “Cockeyed.”
Aug. 12 and 13 — “Elvis and Patsy Cline Under the Stars Together.”
Aug. 19 — Live Music Weekend: Powerplay.
Aug. 20 — Live Music Weekend: TBA.
The theater is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For more information, call (859) 236-2747.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
July 17 — “The Women of Appalachia Speak.”
July 18 — Patty Griffin.
Aug. 8 — Old Time Music Week.
Sept 2 through 4 — Nelsonville Music Festival.
Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
MUSICIANS
COLE CHANEY
July 9 — Send It Slam outdoor festival, Louisville.
CORDUROY BROWN
Saturday — Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, Ironton.
Sunday — Kentucky Juneteenth Celebration.
June 24 — Boneyfiddle Series.
July 1 — Ninth Street Live, Huntington.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
July 2 — Summer Festival.
Oct. 1 — Fall Festival.
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
HUNTINGTON BLUES SOCIETY
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Blues Jam, Pullman Square, Huntington.