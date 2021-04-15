To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
THE DAIRY BARN ARTS CENTER
Exhibits
• May 28 through Sept. 6 — Quilt National '21.
Events
• June 11, 6 p.m. — A performance of “Women Speak.” Copies of the anthology are available in The Dairy Barn Art Center Gallery Shop.
The gallery is at 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5; free for members.
Reservations to view the exhibition can be made at www.dairybarn.org. To learn more about WOAP visit womenofappalachia.com
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• April 17 and 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Dropoff for "Celebrate the Earth art show and sale.
• April 17 — Grant workshop with Doris Fields of Beckley and artist Rebecca Hall demonstrating.
• April 30, 6 p.m. — F!nal Fr!day art walk and sale for "Celebrate the Earth."
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
The museum will reopen May 1.
The gift shop and office are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The museum is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Educational videos also will be available on the museum's YouTube channel.
Phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• Through April 25 — "Craig Allen Subler: Eccentric Spaces."
• Through May 16 — "Works by African-American Artists from the HMA Collection."
• Through June 6 — "Garth's Auctioneers and Appraisers Presents The Art of th Still Live."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."
Upcoming
• April 17 through May 16 — Portfolio 2021.
• July 3 through Oct. 3 — "Wheels."
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Tuesdays and will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free through June 30.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
JULIET ART MUSEUM at THE CLAY CENTER
• "Face to Face: Portraits from the Permanent Collection."
• "Looking at Appalachia."
• Opening April 17 — "Tradition Interrupted."
1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
UK ART MUSEUM
• Through July 10 — "Come Together: Assemblage and Collage from the Collection."
• Through July 10 — "Sew What: Jessie Dunahoo, Elana Herzog and Ben Venom."
The museum is at 405 Rose St., Lexington. For more information, call (859) 257-5716.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Today, 11 a.m. -- Morning Reading Group.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. -- Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on April 27 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The April selection is “What My Heart Wants to Tell” by Verna Mae Slone. We will practice social distancing and wear masks.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. -- Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
THE CLAY CENTER
• May 28, 8 p.m. — Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.
• June 10, 7:30 p.m. — Nelly.
• July 2, 7:309 p.m. — Three Dog Night.
• Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
EAST KENTUCKY
EXPO CENTER
April 24 — Aaron Lewis acoustic.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• May 2 — Sundy Best
• July 15 — Steve Earle and The Dukes.
The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
June 5 and 6 — Huntington Comic and Toy Convention.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Friday — Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley.
• Saturday — Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Tour. Two shows.
• April 22 — David Carter: Baseball Double Feature.
• April 29 — “Menopause: The Musical.”
• June 12 — Rick Springfield.
• June 26 — Devin Hale.
• June 27 — Comedian Leanne Morgan.
•* July 9 -- Tiffany with Holly and the Guy.
* July 17 — Tribute to Poison with Four Skulls and Zeroking.
• July 23 — Bill Engvall.
• July 31 — Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge.
• Aug. 17 — The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience.
• Oct. 2 — Dennis DeYoung.
• Oct. 19 — Crowder.
• Nov. 4 — “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody.”
• TBD — Flock of Seagulls and Men Without Hats.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART'S OPERA HOUSE
• Today, 7:45 p.m. — Spoken and Heard.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• May 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 25th annual Spring Festival.
• May 29 — Adventure Park opens.
• June 11, 4 to 8 p.m. — Family Fun Night.
• July 9, 4 to 8 p.m. — Family Fun Night.
• Aug. 13, 4 to 8 p.m. —Family Fun Night.
* Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.