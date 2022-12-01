To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
• “Artist’s Corner”
• Through December — “Tennis: Sport of Kings.”
• Through January — “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts.”
• Through March — “Versus: A Fashion History Showdown.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits• Through Dec. 30 — “Teach Them to Dream: The Art and Influence of Stan Sporny.”
• Through Feb. 12 — The Daywood Collection.
• Through Feb. 12 — “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press.”
Events
• Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
Saturday KidsArt is not currently available. HMA’s Museum Store is open during museum hours.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
• Through Dec. 16 — Second International Children’s Exhibition.
• Jan. 9 through Feb. 28 — Third International Children’s Exhibit.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Regional Readers will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday with an appearance by author Edwina Pendarvis.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Dec. 16, 6 p.m. — Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
• Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
• Thursday — Jazz at The Guitar Bar with Veezy Coffman.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Saturday — Kelsey Waldon and Abby Hamilton.
• Dec. 7 — Machine Head.
• Dec. 9 — The Kind Thieves and Friendly Fire.
• Dec. 10 — Grown Ass Folks 10th Anniversary.
• Dec. 16 — Alexandra Kay.
• Dec. 31 — Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, Massing, Buni Muni, Charlie Brown Superstar.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
THE VENUE
• Friday — Dylan West.
• Dec. 9 — Sugar Lime Blue.
• Dec. 17 — Brando Vanschoyck.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Dec. 10 — CoComelon Live JJ’s Journey.
• Dec. 31 — Noah Thompson and Chase Matthew.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Dec. 13 — Cirque Dreams Holidaze.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
• Friday, 7:30 p.m. — Baniff Mountain Film Festival.
• Sunday, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Koz and Friends’ 25th annual Christmas Show.
• Feb. 9 — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.
• Feb. 16 — An Evening with West Virginia’s own Lady D.
• Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. --Tedeschi Trucks.
• March 4 — Regional Reels local film festival.
• March 26, 7 p.m. — Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea.
• March 31, 7:30 p.m. — “Rocketman,” with film with live orchestra.
For ticket information or purchases, call (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Friday and Saturday — Tri-State Arenacross.
• Dec. 16 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.
• March 25 — Kane K. Brown “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Friday — Open Rail.
• Dec. 16 — Darren Nicholson Band featuring Audie Blaylock.
• Dec. 31 — Southridge.
• Jan. 7 — Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band.
• Jan. 14 — Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Friday — Ashland Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — Switchfoot Christmas Tour.
• Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Santa’s Circus.
• Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Paramount Players presents “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley.”
• Dec. 17, 3 and 7:30 p.m. — Paramount Players presents “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley.”
• Dec. 18, 7 p.m. — David Phelps.
• Jan. 14 — Clay Walker.
• Feb. 3 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Union with Peter One.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops Spectacular.
• Jan. 15 — Rhonda Vincent and The Rage.
• March 11 — An Evening with Paul Thorn.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Dec. 7, 8:309 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol.”
• Dec. 10 — Portsmouth Wind Symphony Christmas concert.
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
Musicians
LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR.
Dec. 21 — City Hall Auditorium, Huntington.
VEEZY COFFMAN
• Friday — Jazz at The Guitar Bar, The Winchester, Ashland.
OTHER FUN
IRONTON COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS
• Dec. 11, 3 p.m. — Christmas concert: The D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs of Jackson, Ohio, Ironton High School Auditorium.
• Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Dave Ruch, a Buffalo, NY-based performer and teaching artist, First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.
• March 11, 7 p.m. — The Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
• April 2, 3 p.m. — Ashland Regional Dance Theater’s Ashland Youth Ballet, Ironton High School Auditorium.
Individual tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased at each performance or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at (304) 617-1977 or email mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at (740) 547-6446 or email /pmccoy73@hotmail.com.