To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
• Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. — “Peace and Love” opening reception.
• March — “Women in the Arts.”
• April — “Celebrate the Earth.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• “Artist’s Corner”
• Through February — Private collection of Darrell Smith.
• Through March — “Versus: A Fashion History Showdown.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Current exhibits
• Through April 8 — Donna Polseno ceramics exhibit.
Upcoming exhibits
• March 11 through June 18 — “Vanishing Points.”
• March 11 through July 2 — “Photography from the Permanent Collection.”
Events
• Saturday — Museum Ball.
• Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday KidsArt.
• March 30, 7 p.m. — Discussion led by Donna Polseno.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
Through Feb. 28 — Third International Children’s Exhibit.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
• Monday, 6 p.m. — Tasty Reads Book Club.
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night.
• Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Jenny, knitting and crocheting.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS AND SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
• Friday through Sunday — Seven Turn.
• Wednesdays — Karaoke.
• Thursdays — Thirsty Thursday College Night.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
• Today, 9 p.m. — Limelight Music and Arts Night.
• Friday, 9 p.m. — Take Me On: ‘80s New Wave Dance Party.
• Saturday, 9 p.m. — Broadway Rave: A Dance Party Celebrating the Music of Broadway and Musical Theater.
• March 3, 9 p.m. — King Buffalo with The Swell Fellas and Summit Point.
• March 4, 8 p.m. — LOOPLIGHT presented by Exclaim Records and Loopy Fest.
• March 5, 5:30 p.m. — Awake at Last, Versus Me, Ignite the Fire, Revision, Revised, The Oracle and Ariendel.
• March 10, 8 p.m. — Ally Fletcher, Tucker Riggleman and the Cheap Dates and Corey Zornes.
• March 11, 8 p.m. — Hurl Brickbat, Truckstop and Peg Bundy.
• March 17, 9 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day with Brad Goodall, Jeremy Short and John Inghram Band.
• March 18, 8 p.m. — Crown Vic, The Breathing Process, Agency and Scaretape.
• March 24, 7 p.m. --The Long Lost Somethins, Friendly Fire and Cricket Man.
• March 25, 4 p.m. — Femmefest Appalachia.
• March 29, 6 p.m. — Spafford.
• March 31, 7 p.m. — Rodeo Rave.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
• Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
• Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. — Trivia Thursday.
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — Clarke Sexton Band with Hunter Flynn.
• March 3, 8 p.m. — Cody Clayton Eagle with Trish Torline.
• March 4, 8 p.m. — Sarah Beth Terry with Makenna Hope.
• March 10, 8 p.m. — Singer/Songwriter Session: Oliver Sayani, James Reed and Travis Napier.
• March 24, 7 p.m. — Sam L. Smith with Logan Purcell.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• March 8, 7 p.m. — Theory of a Deadman, Skillet.
• March 18, 7 p.m. — Koe Wetzel.
• March 24 and 25 — Eastern Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo.
• April 7, 7 p.m. — Sirius XM’s ‘90s on the 9 presents I love the ‘90s Tour.
• June 11, 2 p.m. — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.
• June 24, 7 p.m. — Travis Tritt.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• March 8, 7:30 p.m. — “Cats.”
• March 22, 7:30 p.m. — “Riverdance.”
• April 13, 7:30 p.m. — “Annie.”
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
• Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. — Tedeschi Trucks.
• March 4 — Regional Reels local film festival.
• March 26, 7 p.m. — Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea.
• March 31, 7:30 p.m. — “Rocketman,” with film with live orchestra.
For ticket information or purchases, call (304) 696-3326.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out.
- March 18, 6 p.m. — The Appys.
- March 30, 7 p.m. — Faithfully A Journey, Eagles Tribute Band.
- May 5 and 6 — Sundy Best Kinfolk Reunion 2023.
- May 9, 6:30 p.m. — Morgan Wade.
50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• Saturday — Aaron Lewis.
• March 25 — Kane K. Brown “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.
• April 12 — Shinedown.
• April 16, 1 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• March 11 — Olde Towne Project.
• March 18 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
• March 25 — Tony Hale and Blackwater.
• April 1 — Brayden Williamson.
• April 8 — Fast Track.
• April 15 — Williamson Branch.
• May 6 — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• Saturday, 7 p.m. — Creed Fisher.
• March 1 — Everclear.
• March 4, 8 p.m. — Thunderstruck with Strutter and Sabbath.
• March 9 — Alex Williams with Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel and Jeremy “Frog” Miller.
• March 19 — The Magic of Bill Blagg Live.
• March 16 — The Comedy Zone: Patrick Garrity.
• March 17 — Scotty McCreery.
• March 18, 7 p.m. —Everclear.
• March 31, 7 p.m. — Blackstone Cherry.
• April 1, 5 p.m. — Primitive Quartet, Inspirations and Gold City Quartet.
• April 6, 7 p.m. — “An Evening with David Sedaris.”
• April 20 — The Comedy Zone: Tammy Pascatelli.
• April 28, 7 p.m. — The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023.
• May 6, 7:30 p.m. — “Theresa Caputa Live! The Experience.”
• May 18 — The Comedy Zone: J. Bliss.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• March 11 — An Evening with Paul Thorn.
• March 23, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host George Bilgere, Michael Simms and Lyn Ford.
• March 31, 8 p.m. — Watchhouse.
• April 20, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host James Crews, Orchid Tierney and Yalie Saweda Kamara.
• May 18, 7 p.m. — Spoken and Heard: Poet Laureate of Ohio Kari Gunter-Seymour will host Hanif Abdurraquib, Wondra Chang and Chuck Salmons.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• April 8, 6 p.m. — Portsmouth Wind Symphony.
• April 13, 6:30 p.m. — Okaidja Afroso.
• April 20, 6:30 p.m. — GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio.
• May 15, 6 p.m. — “Madagascar, The Musical.”
The theater is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• March 4, 7 to 11 p.m. — Ashland Moose Lodge.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM VILLAGE & MUSEUM
May 6 — Spring Festival.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
IRONTON COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS
• March 11, 7 p.m. — The Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Individual tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased at each performance or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at (304) 617-1977 or email mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at (740) 547-6446 or email /pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
VIOLIN RECITAL
May 7, 3 p.m. — Students of Kathy Chamis, Southland Bible Institute. Refreshments served after the recital in the fellowship hall.