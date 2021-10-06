CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Extension Office staff hopes a new program it offers children will grow their interest in community involvement.
The Community Clovers program is open to children ages 9 through 14, Becky Stahler, 4-H Youth Development Agent, said.
“We started a Cloverbud Club about 10 years ago for ages 5 to 8 and we’ve had tremendous success with that. ... They’re aging out and we needed another level.”
The program is going to emphasize projects to help the community.
During the first meeting, which was in September, attendees elected officers and spent time getting to know one another, she said.
Rachel Justice of Rush said both of her children, Eli, 13, and Emmy, 8, are in the program.
“When Eli was in kindergarten, they had Cloverbuds and we started going. I brought Emmy along when she was just a baby and she watched and as she grew up she started participating,” Justice said, noting they’ve been involved for about nine years.
The children started the program because of her husband’s experience with 4-H.
“Eli instantly loved it,” she said. “The ladies have the most engaging little crafts and the subject matter — my kids just loved it.”
But they also visited the Boyd County Senior Center down the street to decorate.
“They took mums and gourds and grasses and haybales and bows, and they took a couple of planters and potting soil and they planted (the mums,)” Justice said. “The kids helped move potting soil, arranged hay bales and pumpkins and helped put up garland on the handrail and swept up afterward.”
She said it’s exciting or her to see the children make improvements to Catlettsburg and other parts of the county.
“I’m from Catlettsburg, born and raised, so it gives me a sense of pride to see my kids learning the importance of community and doing their part,” Justice said.
She said she knows her children are getting the message.
“My son said he felt good doing that when we left,” she said.
Stahler said the group, which will meet at the extension office in Catlettsburg, offers children a different option for activities and noted students in the age group for Community Clovers do not have to have been a part of the Cloverbud Club.
Some of the projects the younger group has done include care packages for soldiers, holiday cards to nursing home residents, flowers to nursing homes for Valentine’s Day and meals in a jar to Hope’s Place and Community Kitchen.
“In the summer, the Crabbe students made barometers with spaghetti sauce cans and the spaghetti sauce was used by the Community Kitchen,” Stahler said. Much will depend on the pandemic’s path, but she said she hopes the students can serve at Community Kitchen at some point.
Future meetings will include guest speakers who will help make attendees more aware of issues in the community that they could address.
Stahler said such projects will be inspiring.
“If they don’t feel vested in it, they’re not going to be motivated,” she said.
