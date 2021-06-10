To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• To learn more about art classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• To learn more about music lessons, call (606) 776-5894.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• July 22, 7 p.m. — Presentation by Jessica Drenk.
• Through July 25 — "The Bodice Project."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."*
• Through May 16 — Portfolio 2021.
• Through Aug. 1 — "Jessica Drenk."
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Tuesdays and will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free through June 30.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
UK ART MUSEUM
• Through July 10 — "Come Together: Assemblage and Collage from the Collection."
• Through July 10 —"Sew What: Jessie Dunahoo, Elana Herzog and Ben Venom."APril
The museum is at 405 Rose St., Lexington. For more information, call (859) 257-5716.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet June 29 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The June selection is “A Jesse Stuart Reader,” a collection of short stories, excerpts from three novels, and poems by Jesse Stuart. We will practice social distancing and wear masks.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
BLAZER'S RESTAURANT
• Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Chatteroi.
• Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m. — Goodfellas.
Reservations recommended.
1624 Carter Ave., Ashland. (606) 393-1620.
FRANKIE'S PLAZA
June 19, 4 p.m. — Chris Knight.
The venue is in Morehead.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Saturday — Twistville Bluegrass Band.
• June 18 — Fast Break Band.
The venue is Cabell County 4-H Camp conference center,6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission: $15 adults; children 12 and younger, $5.
Masks and social distancing required.
For more information, call (304) 743-5749.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THE WINCHESTER GUITAR BAR
Friday, 7 p.m. — Nick Carr.
Saturday, 7 p.m. — Mark Cole.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• June 18 — The Past Time Band.
• June 27 — Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers.
• July 2 — County Wide.
• July 16 — Midlife Crisis.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
BOYD COUNTY
CONVENTION AND
ARTS CENTER
Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Guy Penrod, formerly of the Gaither Vocal Band, with comedian Mickey Bell, Gaither Vocal Band member Wes Hampton and Christian artist Tobias. Tickets available now. All seats general admission. Proceeds will benefit Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. The center is at 15606 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg.
THE CLAY CENTER
• Today, 7:30 p.m. — Nelly.
•July 2, 7:30 p.m. — Three Dog Night.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
HUNTINGTON AREA
REGIONAL THEATER
Friday through Sunday, June 18 through 20 and 25 through 27, 7 p.m. -- "The Addams Family."
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; preshow at 7:30 p.m.
Shows are in Ritter Park Amphithteater, Huntington.
For tickets, visit ghprd.ticketspice.com/harts-the-addams-family.
For more information, email Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• June 25 and 26, 7 p.m. -— The Original Tough Man Contest.
• Sept. 17, 8 p.m. — Gary Allan.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Friday — Jazz Alley series: Queen City Vintage Vibe
• Saturday — Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors with Corduroy Brown.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART'S OPERA HOUSE
• Today, 7 p.m. — Outdoor concert series: Angela Perley.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• June 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
OTHER FUN
CENTRAL CITY
• Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. — 14th St. W Arts Fest: Live music with Emily Davis, Keyamo and Friends and Ner Brown; pop-up shops and local artisans.
• Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. — Central City Days, sponsored by Central City Antiques District and The Wild Ramp, 14th Street West, Huntington. Music by Maggie Moore and Rick Fox; The Fabulous Twang Masters; Billy D and Gretchen Lee Band; Huntington Blues Society.
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. — Family Fun Night.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
IRONTON TUESDAY
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
• June 15 — Billy Cantrell.
Free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring seating.