VISUAL ARTS
THE DAIRY BARN
Through March 21 — “Women of Appalachia Project Fine Art Exhibit.”
Women of Appalachia Project also promotes Appalachian female poets, writers and singer/songwriters. Juried participants are published in the project’s anthology series “Women Speak” and travel throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky performing their work. A performance of “Women Speak” will be at The Dairy Barn Art Center at 6 p.m. June 11. Copies of the anthology are available in The Dairy Barn Art Center Gallery Shop.
The gallery is at 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5; free for members.
Reservations to view the exhibition can be made at dairybarn.org. To learn more about WOAP visit womenofappalachia.com
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• Friday, 6 p.m. — Reception for “Peace and Love” exhibit. All COVID-related guidelines will be strictly followed at the live event.
• March 26, 6 to 9 p.m. — “Women in the Arts.”
The Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Art Meets Activism grant-award for the GGAC has been set in motion and lead artist Karen Combs of the Appalachian Ladies Revue will be scheduling dates for “Women in Appalachian Music the past 100 Years.” Free workshops on music history, songwriting, instrumentation and other subjects will be offered with a focus on women and girls.
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valerie Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called “The Creative Exchange” is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
The museum is closed for winter break because of COVID-19.
The gift shop and office will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Birthday parties have been suspended as well.
Social media sites will continue with programming. The museum is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Educational videos also will be available on the museum’s YouTube channel.
Phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
• Through April 11 — “Art Quilts by Denise Roberts.”
• Through April 25 — “Craig Allen Subler: Eccentric Spaces.”
• Through May 16 — “Works by African-American Artists from the HMA Collection.”
• Through Aug. 22 — “The Daywood Collection.”
Upcoming exhibit
• March 6 through June 6 — “Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers Presents The Art of th Still Live.”
For the time being, HMA will not have evening hours on Macy’s Free Tuesdays and will be closed between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
HMA’s Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA’s Museum Store plans to reopen in August.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
UK ART MUSEUM
• Through March 20 — “The Sketch: Willard Leroy Metcalf and Thomas Satterwhite Noble.”
• Through March 20 — “Paul Sawyier: Kentucky Watercolors.”
• Through March 20 — “How ‘Bout Them Cats.”
• Through April 3 — “Celebration of Donors: Richard B. Freeman and the Patrons of Graphics.”
• Through April 3 — “Face Off: Patrick Smith with Victor Hammer.”
• Through April 3 — “Larry Rivers: Boston Massacre.”
The museum is at 405 Rose St., Lexington. For more information, call (859) 257-5716.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
• Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny’s Storytime.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, e-mail jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group meets on the last Tuesday of each month from March through November in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 pm; book discussion at 2:30 pm. We will practice social distancing and wear masks. The March selection is “Daughter of the Legend,” a novel by Jesse Stuart.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF t-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; Mom Blakeman’s Cream Pulled Candy; Ruth Hunt’s “Blue Monday” candy bars and bourbon balls; and hand-crafted candies, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
• The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. onday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50%, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
THE VENUE
• Friday, 8 p.m. — James Reed.
• Saturday, 8 p.m. — Lance Rogers and Tony Logue.
• March 5 — Billy Don Burns.
• March 6 — Brother Smith Duo.
109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN
CENTER FOR THE ARTS
• Through Friday, 2 to 5 p.m. — “Crossroads Change in Rural America.”
218 Second St., Pikeville. (606) 262-4004
APPALACHIAN
WIRELESS ARENA
• March 19 and 20, 7:30 p.m. — East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo presented by double kwik.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• March 5, 7:30 p.m. —The Jason Bishop Show.
• April 9 — Exile.
The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
Several shows have been rescheduled.
• April 16 — Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley.
• April 22 — David Carter: Baseball Double Feature.
• April 24 — Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC.
• April 29 — Menopause: The Musical.
• May 6 — Crowder.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• March 14, 3 p.m. —Columbus Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.