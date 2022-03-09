To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
* Women in the Arts in March.
* Celebrate the Earth in April.
• The GGAC is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists may even be provided a studio space for use while working in the gallery without charge. Ask for details.
• Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
• An Eagle Scout project by Trent Litteral of BSA Troop 154 called "The Creative Exchange" is being installed at the Park Street side of the gallery building. This is similar to the free library concept except it will focus on the arts to provide art supplies, project plans, books, magazines and more for creatives in need. Donations and contributions are sought for the ongoing program.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
• Through March — “First Ladies of the United States and Kentucky.”
* Through March -- "Memories in Stitches: Quilts and Family History."
* Through April -- "Playthings and Collectibles: A History of Dolls."
* "Artist's Corner"
* "From a Peach Basket to a Net: A History of Basketball."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
* Through Sunday -- "Woodblock Prints from the Permanent Collection."
* Through April 10 -- Works of Sarah Heimann.
* Through April 17 -- "West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere."
* March 12 through June 12 -- "Memories and Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art."
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
HMA's Education Gallery will remain closed and there will be no Saturday KidsArt, camps or studio classes. HMA's Museum Store is open during museum hours.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY GATEWAY MUSEUM CENTER
* Through April -- The Browning Manufacturing America’s Pulley Maker exhibit.
The museum, at 215 Sutton St., Maysville, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the museum at (606) 564-5865 or email exhibits@kygmc.org.
LITERATURE
CICADA BOOKS AND COFFEE
* Saturday, 7:30 p.m. -- Cicada Community Cinema: "Recovery Boys" screening and discussion.
* March 19, 4:30 p.m. -- Open Mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
* Tuesdays, 4 p.m. -- Sit and Stitch.
* March 17, 11 a.m. -- Books and Brunch reading group.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month between March and November in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The March selection is "The Pioneers: The Heroic Saga of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West" by David McCullough.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50%, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
BOYD COUNTY TOURISM AND CONVENTION BUREAU
* March 17, 7 p.m. -- Corey Smith.
For more information, call (606) 585-4770.
THE END ZONE
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. -- Garaoke.
211 Adams St., Ironton.
FRANKIE'S PLAZA
* Saturday, 9 p.m. -- John Morningstar, Clint Park and Eight Daze Sober.
* March 18, 8:30 p.m. -- Sydney Adams.
* March 19, 8:30 p.m. -- Against the Grain.
The venue is in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
* April 15, 7:30 p.m. -- Veezy Coffman.
* Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. -- Ladies Night.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
* March 19, 7:30 p.m. -- The Emo Night Tour.
* March 26, 7:30 p.m. -- Crown Vic, Vulgar Royalty, Choke AD and Agency.
* March 30, 6:30 p.m. -- Yatra, Nest, Kamikaze Zombie.
* April 1 -- Corduroy Brown with Shelem, Massing and Joey Aich.
* April 2, 7:30 p.m. -- Abby Hamilton.
* April 8, 7:30 p.m. -- Golden, Cassius At Best, Sockdolager, Gasser.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
* Saturday -- Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys.
* March 19 -- Fenced In.
* March 25 -- The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band.
* April 1 -- TBA.
* April 8 -- Gibson Davis and Copper Valley.
* April 30 -- Kentucky Just Us.
* May 124 -- Fast Track Band.
* May 20 -- Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run.
* May 27 -- Sideline.
The venue is Cabell County 4-H Camp conference center,6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission: $15 adults; children 12 and younger, $5.
Masks and social distancing required.
For more information, call (304) 743-5749.
THE PUMP HOUSE
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. -- Corduroy Brown.
4070 Ky. 503, Greenup.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. -- Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425
THE VENUE
* Friday -- Mike Doolin.
* Sunday -- No Deceit with Jordan King.
* March 18 -- Clink Park with Andrew Crawford and Brandi Colt.
* March 19, 8 p.m. -- Cody Lee Meece with Ethan Wayne.
* April 1, 8 p.m. -- Cole Chaney and Clarke Sexton.
109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead. For tickets, visit thevenue109.com.
THE WESTEDGE FACTORY
March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20, 7:30 p.m. -- "Red Noses: A Divine Comedy About the Black Death." Tickets: $15. Available night of or at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
1040 Vernon St., Huntington.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
* March 18 and 19 -- "Disney's Descendants the Musical."
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
* March 17, 7:30 p.m. -- Casting Crowns: The Healer Tour.
* July 9 -- Poison World Tour 2022 with Lita KFord and Grimsley Rose.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CHARLESTON BALLET
* March 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m. — “Ballet Unwrapped,” Charleston Coliseum.
For ticket and season information, call (304) 342-6541 or visit .thecharlestonballet.com.
THE CLAY CENTER
* Friday, 6:30 p.m. -- Cha Wa.
* March 22, 7:30 p.m. -- "Hairspray."
* March 23, 6 p.m. -- L.O.L. Surprise! Live.
* March 26, 7:30 p.m. -- Amy Speace with Chris Haddox.
* April 12, 7:30 p.m. -- "Anastasia."
* April 15, 6:30 p.m. -- Levon.
* April 27, 7:30 p.m. -- "Jersey Boys."
* May 3, 7:30 p.m. -- Michael Bolton with members of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
* April 7, 7:30 p.m. -- "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."
* May 9, 7:30 p.m. -- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
925 Fourth Ave., Huntington, WV (304) 525-4440
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
* March 27, 7:30 p.m. -- Richard Marx.
* April 2, 7:30 p.m. -- The Oak Ridge Boys.
The center is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
* Sunday, 6 p.m. -- KoRn with Chevelle and Code Orange.
* March 17, 7 p.m. -- Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles.
* March 19 -- Greta Van Fleet.
* May 6, 7 p.m. -- Justin Moore: The Country On It Tour.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
* Saturday, 7 p.m. -- Kentucky Ballet Theatre and The Ashland Youth Ballet present "The Little Mermaid."
* March 17 -- Comedian Brian Regan.
* March 19, 7 p.m. -- Foghat.
* April 1, 7 p.m. -- Buddy Guy.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
* June 10 through July 2 -- "Dracula Bites!"
* July 5 through 23 -- "Southern Fried Nuptials."
*July 26 through Aug. 6 -- "Cockeyed."
* Aug. 12 and 13 -- "Elvis and Patsy Cline Under the Stars Together."
* Aug. 19 -- Live Music Weekend: Powerplay.
* Aug. 20 -- Live Music Weekend: TBA.
The theater is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For more information, call (859) 236-2747.
STUART'S OPERA HOUSE
* March 17, 7 p.m. -- Donna Hilbert.
* March 18 and 19 -- "Sister Act," presented by the ABC Players.
* March 20, 2 p.m. -- "Sister Act," presented by the ABC Players.
* March 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m. -- "Sister Act," presented by the ABC Players.
* March 27, 2 p.m. -- "Sister Act," presented by the ABC Players.
* April 21, 7 p.m. -- Stellasue Lee.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
* March 15, 7 p.m. -- Celtic Angels.
* March 17, 7:30 p.m. -- Aaron Lewis.
* March 25, 7 p.m. .-- Ronnie Milsap.
* April 7, 7:30 p.m. -- Rockapella.
The venue is at 940 Second St., Portsmouth. (740) 351-3600.
MUSICIANS
CAVE RUN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
* March 27 -- "Fairy Tales.
* April 24 -- "High Five!"
Tickets: $15 for individual concerts; #$0 for a season ticket; MSU students admitted free. Tickets available at Coffee Tree Books and Morehead Visitor Center.
FROM THE HILLS
Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight -- The Laidback, Hanging Rock.
JOSHUA MESSICK
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. -- Hammered dulcimer concert, First Presbyterian Church, IRonton.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
* May 7 -- Spring Festival.
* July 2 -- Summer Festival.
* Oct. 1 -- Fall Festival.
* Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. -- Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
WASHINGTON ART AND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL
April 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- 2215 Old Main St., Maysville.
For more information, call Lacey Holleran at (606) 563-2596 or email laceyholleran@maysvilleky.net.