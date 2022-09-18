ASHLAND Poage Landing Days returned this yea, and the event brought a little something for everyone to downtown.
Attendees were treated to the best in food, entertainment, and hand-crafted merchandise the area has to offer. Complete with crowd favorites including a 5K run, arts and crafts, kids’ entertainment including the Cincinnati Circus.
During the three-day event patrons enjoyed live music, local food trucks, vendor stalls, as well as downtown businesses.
“We had a great year,” said Christy Meade, President of the Poage Landing Days Festival. “We had beautiful weather, and that is one of the things that lead to our success. Over on 17th Street we had the Cincinnati Circus aerial stunt show. That was definitely a highlight, and it was packed for every show.”
Meade said the event regularly brings people out from states away, and this year was no different.
“With everything in such a turmoil, I think people are really looking for things they can get out and do. and this (Poage Landing Days) is outdoors, and it’s a safe and family friendly environment. They can come on down, and we offer a little something for everyone,” Meade said.
“Under the arts and crafts tent there was everything from chocolate to polymer clay jewelry,” she said. “Then there was painting and woodcrafts, too. A lot of different things to choose from.”
Meade said information about the event, including how to become an event sponsor, is available at poagelandingdays.com.
“Each year we look at what we did that year and try to determine what we did right and what we did wrong,” Meade said. “Because our goal is to keep bringing a good festival that everyone will enjoy.”