ASHLAND Multi-awarding American Banjo Hall of Famer Cynthia Sayer will perform with her trio at 8 p.m. July 24 at the Paramount Arts Center.
The jazz musician's distinctive swing-based style and skill have earned her a spot among the top four-string banjoists in the world.
Sayer is a musician of firsts. She was inducted into the American Banjo Hall Of Fame and was the first four-string banjoist selected for the cover of the Musician Union’s official publication, International Musician (Jan 2021). He's also is the first banjoist winner of the 2019 Bistro Award and 2018 Global Music Awards. She garnered cheering crowds and her usual standing ovation at the iconic 2018 Newport Jazz Festival, where she was also the first four-string banjoist in their history to appear as a featured artist.
She has appeared at a variety of other festivals winning honors where she goes. She also has been on many television and radio shows and in publications ranging from DownBeat magazine to The New York Times.
Sayer has nine CDs, all of which have received rave reviews and multiple nominations in different categories. She lives in New York City and endorses Ome Banjos, GHS Strings, Blue Chip Picks, and The Realist Banjo Pickups by David Gage.
Sayer will be accompanied by Dan Levinson on clarinet and sax and Mike Weatherly on string bass and vocals.