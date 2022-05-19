ASHLAND It’s been 20 years since Terry Stewart returned from service in the U.S. Navy to Ashland, saw a need and filled it.

Stewart opened Comfort Keepers, a franchise of an international company that provides non-medical, in-home assistance to its clients. His wife, Deena, is a nurse, which influenced his decision about what type of business to open, Angela Hanson, general manager of the franchise, said. His mother, Sue, was his first employee.

The mission statement: “ ... to provide our clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable. We shall treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.”

Stewart also is on the elder abuse awareness committee of the FIVCO Area Development District.

Services offered include running errands, shopping for groceries, laundry, housekeeping, transportation, providing companionship and personal care and completing other tasks that help seniors stay at home to avoid illness, Hanson said.

“In addition, caregivers help seniors stay connected to their loved ones and keep seniors engaged and active physically, mentally and socially,” she said.

Ashland’s Comfort Keepers has about 40 clients and employs about 20 caregivers and is interesting in hiring more.

For more information Comfort Keepers is at 2017 29th St. For more information, call (606) 324-1369.

“Everybody is having staffing issues right now, but we’re getting past it,” Hanson said. “With COVID, we couldn’t hire anyone for about a year. Having more employees enables us to take more clients.”

To work for Comfort Keepers, potential employees must have either a year of experience or be a certified nursing assistant and pass a background check and drug screen.

“We are really careful in our hiring process because we have to be confident who we’re sending into people’s homes,” Hanson said.

While Medicare doesn’t cover Comfort Keepers services, Hanson said Anthem Medicare Part B pays for 30 days per year and some long-term policies pay some.

“Some people have us for about three hours to do meal prep and clean house,” she said. “Sometimes, that’s the difference in staying in your home or having to go to a nursing home.” How many services a client gets and how many hours depends on their need and the level of skill required of the worker.

Those interested in services can call to set up an appointment for a home evaluation, which is free. A representative will visit to determine the needs of the potential client and get an idea of the client’s personality so they can match a compatible caregiver, Hanson said.

“Even if they can’t afford or use our services, we do have information to share that can assist them,” she said.

For some, it’s difficult to ask for help, but Hanson said Comfort Keepers employees understand.

“It’s really hard for people who lived their whole lives independently to admit they need help. They feel like they’re giving up their power, but they’re not,” she said. “We don’t tell them what to do. We ask, ‘How can we help you?’”