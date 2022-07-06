ASHLAND Stacy Keelin, a columnist for The Daily Independent, has released a book meant to inspire readers to think.
The book, “She Planted a Vineyard,” was published in March and became available as an ebook in June by Westbow Press, a Christian publisher and a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.
“Most of the writing is new,” Keelin said. “I have included content from my published columns as well. With one exception, this content has been either updated or expanded upon.”
She said much of the book is inspired by Psalms 31, and she includes a thorough look at the scripture.
“The weaving of the vineyard theme commences from there with a modern and nuanced application of the biblical narrative found in John 15,” she said. “The journey continues into a storehouse of wines, each categorized according to their character. It starts with the ‘Good Wines’ as is the custom of the ancient day wedding feast. Other selections include the ‘Memorable,’ the ‘Household’ and the miscellaneous ‘Varietals.’ There is even a small selection of ‘Boxed Wines’ for the reader to peruse through. Next comes the ‘Pairing Wine With Your Course’ tutorials, each one selected to stimulate the production of fruit.”
The final section is titled “Dessert Wine,” which Keelin calls “a short, sweet essay, crafted to linger in the mind. But not before a poetic finale with a celebratory toast being raised to the Most High God.”
Ashland watercolor artist Lynn Cohen provided art for the book; Boyd County resident Leah Blevins contributed a drawing and some local photography is included.
There’s also an interactive aspect to the book.
Soon to launch, the website ShePlantedaVineyard.com will allow readers to post how they planted their own Proverbs 31:16 vineyard, Keelin said. “Additionally, stickers are available for those wishing to designate their projects as being inspired by the verse,” she said.
Keelin said she hopes readers find the book easy to read, yet an inspiration to pause and think.
“My hope is the reader will enter God’s presence, partake of His divine nature and receive fresh revelation themselves,” she said. “And, of course, plant vineyards.”
Soft-cover copies are available at Shield of Faith bookstore and the gift shop at King’s Daughters Health Foundation; sales at the gift shop will benefit the foundation. Other royalties will go to charities; currently, proceeds will go to Insight For Living Ministries’ Vision 195 Poland and Romania offices to assist and minister to Ukraine war refugees.
Both hard and softcover books are available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christian Book, Walmart and other book retailers. The book is also available through most brick-and-mortar bookstores by special order. The ebook version is available on Apple Books, Amazon and Google Play.