CATLETTSBURG A Columbus man accused of raping a mentally incapacitated person (due to their age) pleaded guilty to a couple charges on Thursday.
Tom R. Clifford Jr., 43, entered guilty pleas to one count of third-degree rape and one count of a class B sexual offense. In exchange for his guilty plea, he will serve 19 years in prison.
Clifford, who is deaf, required a sign language interpreter during his hearing. When asked to plead guilty to a charge that required him to admit to using "forcible compulsion" in committing the rape, he denied it.
"It wasn't forced, it was consensual," the interpreter told Judge John Vincent.
"Well, the charge he is pleading guilty to is forcible compulsion, so he's going to have to talk to his attorney before we can proceed," Vincent said.
Vincent put the skids on the hearing and asked for Clifford to go into the holding cell with his attorney, public defender Whitney Davis, to talk it over.
After a few minutes of Davis speaking with her client (through the interpreter), they both came back out and continued with the proceeding.
"He understands now what he's pleading guilty to; I didn't explain it as adequately before," Davis said.
Clifford will now have to undergo a statutory mandated sex offender report prior to sentencing.
Vincent set his sentencing for June 15.
Clifford was directly indicted in December 2022 by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Ashland Police Department. He was accused of raping a minor between September and December 2022.