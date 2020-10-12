Jail Tracker, the main web platform used by area jails to list inmates, is still down.
Like last week, this week’s lock-up sheets will be a little light, consisting only of inmates in the Boyd County Detention Center.
Anyone named in the lock ups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
• Zackery L. Wolfe, 28, of Columbus, was booked Friday on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument (second degree), first-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin M. Caines, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Derrick J. Bryant, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Aaron L. Frye, 29, of Westwood, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Brian R. Helms, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of contempt of court and resisting arrest.
• Erica M. Steele, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a violation of an emergency protective order charge.
• Patricia D. Gore, 55, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on an indictment warrant charging her with theft by cold check, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and persistent felony offender. Jail records show Gore also had a bench warrant and probation violation pending as well.
• Shawn M. Davis, 28, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Tyler T. Kelley, 27, of Westwood, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
