The KFC Foundation, in partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), today announced that KFC restaurant employees will have the opportunity to receive 100% paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree.
Through this partnership, KFC restaurant employees can choose from more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across Business, Information Technology, Education and Healthcare. The KFC Foundation program is non-competitive, meaning every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage. Access to this opportunity is available beginning day one on the job for restaurant employees. WGU also offers rolling start dates every month, so KFC restaurant employees have the flexibility to enroll at any time and begin online courses as soon as they’re ready.
Western Governors University is an accredited online university dedicated to making higher education accessible for as many people as possible.
The KFC Foundation is an independent 501c3 organization that supports and empowers KFC restaurant employees and their communities by providing education opportunities, hardship assistance, grants for non-profits, and more. In addition to the WGU tuition coverage program, the KFC Foundation offers participating restaurant employees up to $20,000 in educational grants to attend the two- or four-year college, trade school or graduate school of their choice. KFC restaurant employees can apply for and win KFC Foundation scholarships year after year.
KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to Kfcfoundation.org/wgu to learn more, and those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers for more information about available job opportunities in their area.
To be eligible for the KFC Foundation’s programs, one must be employed at a KFC restaurant participating in the KFC Foundation’s Annual Franchise Donation Program and in good standing. Must maintain employment while taking advantage of these programs. Some restrictions may apply. See KFCFoundation.org for details.
References to “KFC” refer to corporate and independently owned KFC restaurants. KFC Corporation has no involvement in hiring decisions, orientation, staffing or the setting of wage rates and benefits for employees of independently owned and operated franchised locations. Benefits vary by location.