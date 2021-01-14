ASHLAND A 1-hour, 20-minute executive session concluded the first meeting of the newly elected Ashland City Commission.
Commissioners issued no decision Thursday regarding the executive session, which the agenda listed as a personnel matter.
Held over Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, the newly sworn commission engaged in some digital glad-handing before rolling up their sleeves and getting down to business.
Commission newcomer Joshua Blanton was elected as the mayor pro-tempor, meaning he’d conduct meetings in the absence of Mayor Matthew B. Perkins should the need arise.
“I want to thank a lot of people for supporting me and welcoming me to this commission,” Blanton said.
Perkins threw down the gauntlet to the commission, asking his fellow public servants to “think outside the box.”
“We need to work together through collaboration and cooperation,” Perkins said, at his first meeting as the mayor. “This doesn’t mean we can’t disagree on policy, but we will respect each other’s views and votes regarding policies for this city we all love.”
The city commission saw the return of some of veterans Thursday: Commissioners Marty Gute, Amanda Clark and Cheryl Spriggs. While Gute and Clark were reelected to their positions back in November, Spriggs had served on the council until 2012, when she took a hiatus to pursue some unsuccessful political runs.
The meeting also saw a cameo from former city commissioner Bernice Henry, who filled Pat Steen’s term last year due to an online kerfuffle related to liking a Facebook status that advocated spraying Black Lives Matter activists with sewage hoses — a scene that certainly invokes images of fire hoses spraying down marchers during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
Henry, alongside Boyd-Greenup NAACP President Al Baker, presented the city government the Carol Jackson Award. The award, named in honor the legendary Ashland community activist, was christened last year at the Martin Luther King March in town.
“That dreaded COVID had us rearrange how we’re doing things this year,” Henry said.
The local NAACP branch presented the award to the city for the support it gave over the summer during the marches against racial injustice, particularly for providing security and allowing the marches and events to move forward.
“I hope this is just the beginning of our relationship,” Henry said. “This city has been wonderful in allowing us to express ourselves in a peaceful manner.”
Baker jokingly said it wasn’t the original award the city was given, prodding City Manager Mike Graese into telling the rest of the story. It turns out, Graese dropped the glass award, breaking it.
“Al and I are both big guys,” Graese said. “It was pretty evident I failed in the handoff, so I guess we learned why he got into football and I went into the Army.”
The city commission approved the following measures:
• Unanimously passed awarding a bid to Sutphen Corporation for the purchase of a $521,037.05 tanker/pumper truck. Last year, Ashland Fire successfully won a grant for $409,090 from the federal government to put towards a truck. The city will be kicking in $101,526.31 and will need to make up $10,617 in the budget to get the truck. The cost of the truck will be $510,616.31, due to a discount.
• Unanimously approved a hiring of a trash collector for a total of $51,815 per year ($24,421 salary and $27,394 in benefits). At the prompting of Blanton, Graese said it was part of an effort to get city services and employment back up to speed after “draconian cuts” last year due to COVID-19. Currently, the city has 277 filled positions, with an authorization for 308 positions. Each department has experienced cuts and hiring freezes, according to Graese.
• Unanimously adopted a 19-page alcohol ordinance for the city.
• Unanimously adopted a new branding and brand style guide in accordance with the Roger Brooks recommendations the city has gushed about for the past two years. Part of that includes an updated logo.
• Reappointed Henry and Jamie Conley to the Human Rights Commission.
