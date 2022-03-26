ASHLAND The latest album by multi-platinum-selling guitarist Colin James could be called a celebration.
The album, "Open Road," James' 20th, was recorded during the heighth of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when James and others whose livelihoods depend on travel struggled.
"Everything, in every single way, especially my living, has been made by playing live," James, 57, said. "It's quite shocking. Not just financially, but for your head and your heart."
He said he's looking forward to all his tour dates with Buddy Guy; he will open for Guy on April 1 at the Paramount Arts Center.
"It's exciting for us to get back out with Buddy Guy," he said. "It's such a thrill and I'll be so glad to see everyone."
Guy is a guitarist and singer, a product of the Chicago blues scene. He's influenced a wide variety of players, from Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix to Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer. He also has won eight Grammy Awards, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Kennedy Center Honors, in addition to being ranked 23rd in Rolling Stone magazine's 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.
James first performed with Guy in the late 1980s. He also appeared with Stevie Ray Vaughan, opening for him when another band didn't show up at a show in James' hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.
His 1988 self-titled debut, featuring two self-penned hits, “Voodoo Thing” and “Five Long Years,” was the fastest-selling album in Canadian history, winning him his first of now-seven JUNOs (Canadian equivalent to the Grammy Awards), and an opening spot on tour with Keith Richards. He has written songs for Muldaur, Lucinda Williams and Johnny Hallyday, and he has worked with top artists, including Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Mavis Staples, Luther Allison, Roomful of Blues, Bobby King and Terry Evans, John Hammond Jr., The Chieftains, Carlos Santana, Little Feat, Johnny Hallyday and Jeff Healey.
Recorded with longtime co-producer Dave Meszaros and showcasing the talents of players culled from James’ live and studio combos, making "Open Road" presented challenges.
“Dave was working in London, England, so our session times were all over the map. It’s phenomenal what technology allows you to do when you have to," he said. "My tendency is to write collaboratively, and there’s no substitute for the energy of everyone getting together in the same room.”
James, who has made three swing records and some rock and roll, decided "three albums ago" to record his favorite blues songs.
"I had a great time, and then I realized there's this blues community out there," he said. "This (album) is a continuation of that."
The title cut, he said, is his favorite.
"Through all this time sitting around waiting for something to happen, the idea of an open road was a nice thought," James said. "It's kind of hypnotic and it tells a story and I enjoy that. The chorus says it all. And I like the way it fit with the other stuff, which is more traditional Chicago blues."
James will perform with bass and harmonica player Steve Marriner; drummer Geoff Hicks; and guitarist Andrew Drerup, who recently appeared on NBC's "The Voice."
He said he's eager to perform in Ashland.
"I'm going to embrace it and bring people the best show I can," he said.
