ASHLAND Olive Hill singer-songwriter Sasha Colette has a message for the public: A new CD is coming.
Like most musicians, she and her band, The Magnolias, have been sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, they had decided to take a short break and had just begun to regroup when the pandemic restricted — or eliminated — the opportunity to perform.
“The band and I were just starting to make some headway,” she said. “We just started making plans and getting some gigs and getting our groove on.”
Most of their gigs were festivals, most of which were canceled, and bars, which closed.
“The gig supply definitely dried up, but it’s definitely given us all plenty of free time to hone our sound as a group.”
The new CD is expected to be released in November, with listening opportunities to be offered on Facebook; the album will be downloadable on iTunes, Spotify and other streaming services.
She said she and the band put the finishing touches on it recently.
“It was an amazing album before, but now it’s gonna be something we’re all gonna be overly proud of and I’m so excited,” she said.
The band has one new member, guitarist Wes Smith.
“He’s a kindred spirit. He’s just as goofy as I am, so we had a really good time with duo shows,” she said, noting they recently did a radio show in Irvine. “I’m enjoying having a similark personality in the band. It’s added a fun dynamic to the band and makes our practices even more fun.”
Another change she’s had to cope with is her living arrangements: she and her husband are separated and in the process of divorcing.
“I’m looking forward to getting back on track and achieving my dreams and showing younger girls you can achieve your dreams. You’ve just gontta do it. If things go wrong, just figure something out.”
She said sometimes, young women feel the pressure to marry and have a family, which often causes them to give up on their personal goals.
“It’s easy as a female to think you should just back down,” she said. “Plenty of things come into your head, especially when you’re a girl listening to everybody’s advice.You just have to believe in yourself.”
Colette learned to play piano from a babysitter who was learning at the same time. The babysitter’s husband taught her how to play guitar.
“Songwriting is just something I did,” she said. “I always thought old books and poetry were interesting. I liked to look a little through each of them, reading them here at there.”
By 13, she starting writing songs inspired by that old literature. By 15, she had her first opportunity to play out. It was at Mr. Gatti’s in Morehead.
“They had me coming in, playing original songs,” she said.
Much of her performing experience, though, occurred at church.
“I did gospel tunes. I was raised singing in church and that’s where I really learned about passion,” she said. “A lot of people are passionate about their preachers, so that’s what I was raised seeing, and, especially that helps with stage presence. I just love to watch a really passionate, heated preacher coming out shaking hands with the congregation.”
At 15, Colette had her first “official” gig at a coffee shop in Morehead.
“It was exciting,” she recalled, adding she performed songs she’d never performed in public before. “I was more concerned about what they thought about me as a package deal, as a performer. It was like opening up your journal and reading entries for the first time to people.”
Colette went on to travel and perform, getting a sponsorship from Ale-8 and making CDs with her band.
In 2018, she started college and expecxts to graduate in May with a degree in nursing.
“Of course, I want to keep my music thing going, but I like to have a nice, for-sure money coming in,” she said, especially understandable with a daughter to raise.
It might seem like a lot, but she’s confident she can more forward.
“Mostly, I’m more about girl power every day, especially having a daughter,” she said. “You can achieve it, especially if someone else has done it before. Then, there’s no reason you can’t do it.”
(606) 326-2661 |
Music by Sasha Colette and The Magnolias can be heard online at Spotify, iTunes, Apple and other streaming services. She also has CDs available for sale via her Facebook page and the band’s Facebook page, where more information about upcoming online performances and the album release also is available.