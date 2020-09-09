CATLETTSBURG Amid indictments handed up in one of the biggest drug busts in Boyd County history and the multi-count sexual abuse charges against a local musician, it’s easy to forget the grand jury issued other charges last week.
In addition to the six charged in the April 6 bust, which recovered almost 700 grams of heroin, and the indictment against 61-year-old Larry Whitt, 11 other people were indicted by the grand jury.
A few of the 11 were charged after a Boyd County grand jury issued indictments against 22 people charging them with drug trafficking. Those indictments were the result of a three-month investigation by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to curtail drug dealing in the community.
An indictment is a formal accusation of felony charges levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish the probable cause of a crime.
Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were indicted last week:
• Patricia Gore, 54, of Westwood, was indicted on a charges of passing cold checks less than $10,000 in value and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Gore due to a prior first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing conviction in Boyd County back in 2017 and a cold-check conviction in 2004 in Greenup County. If convicted, Gore could face more jail time.
• Martina L. Bertram, 30, of Ashland, and Kirby D. Boggs, 48, of Catlettsburg, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case worked by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. Bertram was charged by the grand jury with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree possession of meth (first offense) and possession of marijuana. Boggs was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense) and first-offense trafficking in carefentanil or fentanyl derivatives. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Boggs due to seven prior convictions in Boyd County, due to various drug, theft and burglary convictions.
• Tiffany D. Johnson, 38, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting of more than $500 in value.
• Alexander R. Herder, 25, no address listed, was indicted on a single count of first-degree trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine (first offense). Herder was among the 22 suspected local drug dealers targeted in a massive sweep by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department a few weeks ago. The new charge is an addition to his case stemming from the sweep.
• David E. Davidson II, 45, of Jackson, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of theft by deception.
• Justin Gillum, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Mark A. Browning, 62, of Coal Grove, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of meth (first offense).
• Patrick Kelley, 25, no address listed, was indicted on a single-count of second-degree burglary. Kelley, along side 32-year-old Ashley McGuire, were also charged last month's sweep with drug trafficking offenses.
• Jacob Beam, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Isiah Bare, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking 2 or more grams of meth. Bare was hemmed up last week in Greenup County during a drug raid that recovered more than 100 grams of heroin, according to police.
