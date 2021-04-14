A beer truck exited a Clark’s Pump-N-Shop parking lot a little after 1 p.m. last Thursday. By midnight, the Rush store — one of six Clark’s locations in Boyd County — had raked in $1,000 on alcohol sales alone, according to co-owner Rick Clark.
As warm weather arrives, cold beer is popping up all over the county. Soon, more wine and liquor will be available as well.
Michelle Culp has spent the last four months adjusting to and mastering — according to the county’s judge-executive — her new role as Alcohol Beverage Administrator.
“She’s in constant contact with the state and the city of Ashland, following the process, and she’s done an incredible job,” said Eric Chaney. “She’s learned at an incredible pace. She’s on top of her game.”
Culp said Chaney and T.J. Morrison, Boyd County Director of Community & Economic Development, have been supportive.
“You have to have these guys behind you,” Culp said. “It’s hard learning these laws locally versus state.”
She also credited Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley for taking her “under his wing from the very beginning and helped my anxiety.”
Culp said all six Clark’s locations, Speedway, Dollar General (three of its four county spots), Zip Zone, Racers and Super Quik are among the places that is selling or will be offering approved alcoholic beverages six months after Boyd County residents voted for the county to go wet.
“You don’t have to drink to support it,” Culp said. “It’s about economic growth in the county.”
Boyd Beverage, a new business on Shopes Creek Road in Meads, received the first alcohol license. It will eventually offer liquor and wine in addition to beer. It is not open yet.
On tap to receive licenses are Good Spirits Wine & Tobacco — which already has a store on 13th Street in Ashland — and Diamond’s Carryout. Good Spirits will be housed in the former Piggly Wiggly location on U.S. 23. Diamond’s will be in the complex along with Save A Lot, Dollar Tree and Oasis Tanning, among other businesses, in Summit.
Culp said the Cannonsburg Walmart got approval from its corporate office but has yet to sign the application to offer. The River Hill Walmart in Ashland already sells alcoholic beverages.
“It’s creating opportunity and growth,” Chaney said. “One of the things people always said was a lot of people went to the city of Ashland to buy alcohol, but really, if you live in southern Boyd County close to the interstate, you’d go to another state; you’d go to Kenova. Now individuals there have that choice to go closer.
“The great thing about it is this was the people’s choice,” Chaney added. “Our standpoint is, we’re open for business, and we’re here to help. We need to be open for business and ready to roll.”
Rick Clark said all six Clark’s locations have done well since Thursday, but the Rush spot has been buzzing.
“The second day was $1,800. It’s gonna back off some, we know that, but it’s been very good,” Clark said.
According to Clark, Clark’s spent about $175,000 in Boyd County installing walk-in coolers in each of the six locations.
“That’s huge,” he said. “It provided jobs — outside contractors — to put them in there. At the six stores, we’ve added some employees.
“And from the tax standpoint, the county is collecting tax on every sale. That’s revenue for the county that wasn’t there before,” he added.
Mark McCarty, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop buyer, knows what’s popular and knows “what’s been moving,” Clark said, in terms of what kind of beverages each store will feature.
“Your best movers are obviously going to be Budweiser, Mic-Ultra, Miller Lite; there are people that like different tastes,” he said. “We can usually get certain stuff if a customer asks for it.”
There are 68 Clark’s Pump-N-Shops. A 69th will be installed in Georgetown by mid-May, he said.
“We’re getting ready to build more,” Clark said. “We want to continue to grow, add jobs.”
(606) 326-2664 |