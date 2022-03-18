ASHLAND Eager customers bolted to a new business aiming for a jolt to jumpstart their St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday morning.
City Commissioner Josh Blanton was one of the first to weigh in on social media, giving Coffee Doc a great deal of adulation. The shop even provided his dog a “pup cup.”
Jeremy Holbrook, The Neighborhood’s director, was also one of many early risers in Ashland who showered Coffee Doc with positive remarks.
Owner Jessica Caudill was elated to open the doors to Coffee Doc after months of being a mobile business. She settled into a modest spot between Fat Patty’s and The Jewel Art Gallery on 15th Street.
Caudill initially said no when Bri Reynolds, owner of The Jewel, suggested they partner on 15th Street.
“Eventually I just said let’s go for it,” said Caudill, of Ashland. “Downtown Ashland’s booming right now. So, coffee shop it is.”
Charlie Caudill, Jessica’s husband, is retired. They wanted to open their own business, and they succeeded with a food truck in Boyd County. Coffee Doc’s menu isn’t just coffee, after all — although it does feature 40 different flavors for coffee-related beverages. Coffee Doc also offers egg bites, hot sandwiches, barbecue, chicken salad and more.
“Just quick-grab stuff so you can take it back to the office and eat it or whatever,” Caudill said.
The truck adventure went well, but they were ready to settle into a stationary location.
“Traffic is really picking up (in Ashland),” Caudill said. “The city commission has done a great job of making sure they’re revitalizing Ashland. With the street lights, it’s gorgeous down here.”
Charlie has helped Jessica get it up and going. Son Andrew, who is almost 17 and graduated early from Boyd County, is working for her. Coffee Doc also employs Jocelyn Adams — until she leaves for school in August.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Caudill estimated her shop had already served 50-60 customers.
“We’ve been here all week working and people have been trickling in, saying, ‘Are you open yet? Are you open yet?’” Caudill said. “… We were going to do a soft opening yesterday (Wednesday), but we had trouble with our espresso machine. So no soft opening. I wasn’t even nervous, though. I was like, let’s go.”
Coffee Doc uses Goose Bridle’s house prescription blend — hence the “Doc” part of the name.
At first, she was hesitant to nestle into Ashland because Whit’s already features a coffee bar. It is between 15th and 16th Streets on Winchester. However, she realized they’re not really competitors. They can both succeed, she said.
“We actually know Shelly and Richard (Ritchie), which is one of the reasons I said no to begin with because it’s so close,” Caudill said. “But their specialty really is (frozen custard). And we open earlier.”
Starting April 1, Coffee Doc will be open until 8 p.m. For now, the hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week. Caudill also works full time as a 911 supervisor.
