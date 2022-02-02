ASHLAND In much the same way David Hasselhoff is an icon in Germany, Larry Pancake is an icon in Ecuador.
It happened because the Greenup County Sheriff's Deputy appeared in television commercials for Rico Suave Coffee in Ecuador, which is where it originated.
"I felt like I was welcome," Pancake said. "People would approach us and it was really humbling."
Gerardo Mejia, pastor of House of Grace, is promoting the brand.
"When I was in Qatar, an Ecuadorian guy selling it, no brand," Mejia said. "So we got together and I started traveling to Ecuador to give it that Rico Suave taste."
Two important facts to note: Mejia, a native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, gained fame when he released the song and video "Rico Suave." Also, the words "rico suave," loosely translated from Spanish, means rich and smooth, which Mejia said describes the coffee. He should know. He's been drinking coffee since childhood.
"I have loved coffee all my life," he said. "My aunt would play cards and invite her friends over and when I was 8 years old, I started having coffee with them."
Mejia said he had wanted to have a brand of coffee for a long time, and he launched the social media promotions for Rico Suave Coffee just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Despite the virus, sales took off.
"Everybody told us we should wait because things are going to be slow because of COVID, but I wanted to start building it," he said. "In Ecuador, consumption of coffee has tripled because people are at home, so they're drinking more coffee."
Mejia met Pancake through the church he pastors and they became friends.
"I didn't want to be the face of it, so we did the first commercial with Larry and his boss, Matt Smith. It went viral. It went crazy," he said. "I can't believe how many people went crazy over it, mostly Ecuadorian people. I asked (Pancake) to do another one. He became so popular there, when we went to Ecuador three weeks ago, as soon as he landed he got recognized. ... I was like, 'Bro, you're more famous than me.' It was a really great time."
Pancake said it was an exciting trip, which started Jan. 13 when they flew out of Charleston to Charlotte, then Miami and then Guayaquil, the country's largest city. They returned on Jan. 19.
He said they filmed some new commercials and visited some of the grocery stores that sell the product, doing a commercial for each of them.
"We took a lot of pictures with people," he said, including a former vice president of the country who is planning to run for president. He posed for pictures with different kinds of Ecuadorian food, too, to show his appreciation of the culture, which was generously returned.
"They appreciate anything American and they look up to Americans," Pancake said. "It's a poor country. We saw some very poor places and we saw some very nice places. We were in a big city that had palm trees."
Although Rico Suave Coffee isn’t in stores in the United States yet, Mejia said he hopes to bring it here eventually. It is available on Amazon.com and at ricosuave.com, but shipments from Amazon have been slowed because of supply chain issues. He said sales have been so swift, it's difficult to keep up with demand, too. In fact, it's the top-selling coffee in Ecuador.
Pancake said he hopes to return to Ecuador to enjoy one of his favorite aspects of the country: its people.
Pancake said he hopes to return to Ecuador to enjoy one of his favorite aspects of the country: its people.
