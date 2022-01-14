COAL GROVE All three officers and the police chief of Coal Grove have submitted resignation letters, according to multiple media outlets.
The Ohio village council members confirmed to various media outlets that Chief Randy Lewis would resign effective Jan. 24. The others resigned immediately.
According to WCHS-TV, the police chief alleged that the village’s mayor overstepped boundaries with unethical requests and comments, and that he requested the mayor’s resignation, too.
The village council will meet soon to determine steps going forward, according to the Ironton Tribune.
Multiple media outlets reported the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will handle duties in Coal Grove for the time being.