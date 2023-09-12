ASHLAND U.S. Representative Hal Rogers summed up Kentucky into four categories on Monday afternoon: the Bible, bourbon, tobacco and betting on horse races. But the 22-time elected representative left out one vital component of the Bluegrass State’s attributes: basketball.
A crowd gathered into the historic Paramount Arts Center for the plenary session for the Appalachian Regional Commission Conference, which kicked off a two-day affair focusing on the economic development and revitalization of 400-plus counties throughout the Appalachian Mountains.
Despite representatives and attendees hailing from a path stretching from New York to Mississippi, few speakers in attendance drew an applause comparable to that of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari.
Following motivational speeches from multiple agencies and politicians, Gov. Andy Beshear hosted a Q&A segment with Calipari, covering heartfelt stories about big losses, big wins, the importance of getting back up and giving back where you can.
The son of a steelworker and the descendant of West Virginia coal miners, the Pennsylvania native put the roundball and clipboard aside to break down his humble upbringing and the resilience he inherited from the region.
While Calipari is known around these parts for wrangling a national championship in 2012, six SEC Tournament titles and is second only to Adolph Rupp in overall wins, the Hall of Famer didn’t start at the top.
In childhood, Calipari said he grew up in a “Friday to Friday” family, living paycheck to paycheck.
“We thought it was normal. We all were the same. But you had to work and you had to do it together,” Calipari said. “Yeah, there were times you needed a hand up, but you were never asking for a handout.”
Calipari said he relayed that mentality into his own children. “You earn. You work. There’s nothing that’s given to you in this world,” Calipari said — an embodiment of the Appalachian spirit.
Early in his career Calipari said he faced trials including the loss of his job after going 3-17 as head coach of the New Jersey Nets in 1998-99.
But Calipari kept his head down and continued the grind, ultimately leading him to an overall successful go as head coach at the University of Memphis and later a multi-million dollar contract at UK in 2009.
According to Calipari, another attribute of the Appalachian culture is giving back and lending a helping hand to those in need.
As coaching eventually brought about a successful career, Beshear asked Calipari about his charity work as coach.
From far outreach, with earthquake relief in Haiti, fundraising for Hurricane Harvey, super-storm Sandy, to local relief for tornado victims in western Kentucky to the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky — Calipari’s response was simple:
“If you’re the basketball coach at Kentucky and all you do is watch tape ... you cheat the position. It’s a position that moves people to good if you choose to do that.”
Calipari has hopes that the millions of dollars he and his prior teams have raised will motivate other organizations to do the same.
With a jam-packed roster of successful NBA stars throughout his career at UK, Calipari said he did more than coach ball; he aimed to instill a sense of community, circling back to the purpose of ARC’s mission.
Prior to Calipari’s segment, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, a former point guard and Hall of Famer himself, became tearful as he retold his love of the Appalachian foothills.
“I am a proud person from Appalachia. I believe in our people from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet,” Adkins said with emotion.
Adkins said Appalachian people created the Industrial Revolution, the strongest middle class and carried the country through two world wars.
“We are hard-working people. We are resilient people,” Adkins said. “I’m not only from eastern Kentucky and Appalachia, I live in it still to this day and I’m proud of it.”
Through the downturn of the railroad, coal and steel industries, Adkins said it was time locals who have suffered for generations got a glimmer of hope.
“For a region that helped build America, it’s America’s time to help us rebuild Appalachia and rebuild eastern Kentucky,” Adkins added.
ARC co-chair Gayle Manchin and Rogers also gave speeches that aligned with the Appalachian pride and hope.
Manchin said the ARC’s theme this year — Resilience, Strength and Transformation — summarized the message, saying we may be down, but we’d never be out.
“This is a place worth fighting for,” Manchin said.
Rogers said a vision without funding is simply a “hallucination,” and with the help of the commission, its partnerships and federal support, “We are transforming central Appalachia.”