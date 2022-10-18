ASHLAND Two co-defendants were sentenced Monday in federal court for their roles in a 2020 PNC Bank heist.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Willis C. Cochran and John C. Knotts descended upon the bank to hopefully walk with quite a bit of cash.
The two played their respective roles. Cochran was to serve as the lookout and getaway driver while Knotts drafted a note to hand to the teller. The note read, "This is a roggery" — spelled as such.
According to previous reports, Cochran picked Knotts up following the robbery in a stolen van they had picked up in Ohio. The pair then drove to another location where they switched out vehicles and split their earnings.
The pair walked with less than two grand.
Prior reports state Cochran used his half to make a rent payment on a residence he was primarily using for drug-related activities.
Cochran was the first to appear Monday in front of U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning to hear his fate.
Cochran's defense attorney, Michael B. Fox, said Cochran had no excuses for his criminal behavior but addressed his clients "significant health issues" and his age, stating "a 20-year sentence is a life sentence."
Fox noted that Cochran had already served 30 months in a local jail while awaiting federal indictment. The pair said the two-and-a-half-year jail stint should equate to more time because of the difficulty the COVID pandemic imposed on inmates at the time.
Judge Bunning and U.S. attorneys had no objection to Cochran receiving time served but the judge said as far as earning more credit than the 30 months served a potentially "unwarranted sentencing discrepancy," saying, "If I were to give you or others extra credit, I'd have to do that in every case."
Just before his sentence was handed down, Cochran was given the opportunity to speak.
"I regret my involvement," he said. "I've got no excuses. If I hadn't been on drugs, I wouldn't have done it."
Cochran ended up receiving 151 months — roughly 12 and a half years — for his role in the robbery.
Knotts, the "hands" of the operation, appeared next facing sentencing for his involvement in the robbery as well as drug charges he picked up by partaking in an Ohio-Kentucky drug conspiracy ring.
Knotts's attorney, Noah Friend, said his client was facing additional charges out of Ohio including attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly shot at police while attempting to flee.
Friend said on behalf of his client that this was his "last chance" at restoring his life before the judge made his ruling.
Knotts also took the opportunity to address the court before he was sentenced, stating "I apologize for the serious crimes I've committed," adding that since his incarceration he had found Christ and hoped to enter a drug treatment program.
The prosecution also spoke before his sentencing reminding the court of the seriousness of Knotts's crimes: conspiracy for drug trafficking, pending charges that includes firearms and a shootout that endangered many.
Bunning addressed the cases separately calling one simply the "drug case" and the robbery case as such.
As it relates to the drug case, Knotts was sentenced to 98 months (or eight years) and for the robbery 64 months. They will run consecutively for a total of 13 years behind bars.
Knotts's attempted murder case and additional charges are still pending on the state level.
(606) 326-2652 |