A suspect involved in the cover-up of a scheme in Scioto County to trade drugs for an accused pedophile’s access to children is set to plead guilty on May 11.
Ralph Aldridge, of Columbus, was accused of supplying marijuana to 69-year-old Larry Dean Porter, the man at the center of the allegations. Porter, according to federal court records, traded drugs to the parents/guardians in order to rape their children.
Following Porter’s arrest in a sting set up by the Jackson County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, court records show Aldridge and other associates and kin to Porter tried to destroy evidence of the crimes, including digging up a mason jar containing an SD card depicting a child being sexually assaulted in Porter’s bedroom.
Aldridge also asked some witnesses to hold on to a cell phone for him while he traveled to Portsmouth to harm another witness in the case, according to court records. Court records do not indicate whether or not he carried through with his threat, after the witnesses declined to take the phone.
On April 1, Aldridge signed a plea agreement with U.S. Attorneys, making him the first to do so in the court record. The plea agreement won’t be finalized until he undergoes a change of plea hearing and a sentencing.
Aldridge was taken into custody after the first-round of indictments were released in the summer of 2020. He was subsequently indicted in two superseding indictments on charges of sex trafficking in children and providing false statements to police.
According to his agreement, Aldridge is expected to plead guilty to a single count of providing false information to investigators, a crime punishable with up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The agreement states prosecutors are asking for four to five and a half years in prison, in addition to surrendering a number of cell phones and a gun.
