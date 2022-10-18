CATLETTSBURG A trial is finally under way for an Ashland man accused of first-degree assault after a woman was left permanently disfigured after an acid attack in 2019.
On May 9, 2019, prosecutors allege that a woman was ambushed at the direction of Christopher D. Nunnally, 39, aka "Smiley."
According to this week's testimony in Boyd County Circuit Court, a suspected co-conspirator thought she was simply taking part in a practical joke.
Laquasha N. Jones, 29, of Louisville, is charged with first-degree assault alongside Smiley.
First-degree assault is a class B felony that carries 20 years in prison if the pair are convicted.
Monday started the first day of trial where multiple witnesses were called to testify.
First responders and those that witnessed the victim's initial statement to police all corroborated that the victim only mentioned Smiley as her attacker.
As trial testimony continued, Jones was later named alongside Smiley as the main conspirator.
Before Jones had her chance to address the jury on Tuesday, the lead detective took the stand that caused the defense to point out many inconsistencies in every version of Jones's stories.
After the Ashland Police Detective was sworn in, the state played surveillance footage for the jury that captured the events on the night of the attack.
At around 10:25 p.m., a dark-colored sedan can be seen driving down a very still Ringo Street which then parked on Carter Avenue, running perpendicular to Ringo Street.
After staying put for quite a while, a figure can finally be seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle. The small in stature figure (later determined as Jones) made contact with the victim.
After a quick flash of a lighter kindling a cigarette, Jones can be seen throwing a liquid at the victim and then dropping a cup, later identified as a measuring cup, onto the street.
Jones can be seen in the footage running back to the vehicle, re-entering the passenger side whilst the victim ran off into the opposite direction of Winchester Avenue.
The car then sped off into the direction of 32nd Street.
Jones was eventually identified by a photograph Smiley had posted to social media on May 7, 2019, two days before the attack.
In the photo, the defendant can be seen smiling (on brand for his nickname) selfie-style with three females in the background.
The detective said he took that photo to the victim who was able to identify Smiley's cousin, Syrell Nunnally, 35, of Louisville, sitting on the lap of a woman.
The victim told the detective she didn't recall the name of the woman beneath Syrell but stated she looked like the one who threw the acid on her.
The detective was later able to identify Jones based on her fitting the description of the person in the footage, as well as through previous mugshots — despite the victim not being able to pick her out from a lineup.
The detective said he took a trip to Louisville to question Jones, who was not charged with any crime at the time.
Graphic photographs of the victim post-attack were shown to Jones at the time who then started crying, according to the detective.
According to the detective's testimony, Jones admitted to throwing a liquid on the victim but she just thought it was water and a joke of some sort.
The detective said Jones's story was inconsistent and changed a total of three times (four counting her testimony on Tuesday).
According to Jones's initial story, Smiley was the driver — by her second edition, she became the driver, despite the video footage that shows her clearly exiting from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Jones picked up her assault charge by the second interview.
The detective testified that he was able to corner Jones and told her that all the evidence pointed to her.
Through the course of three separate interviews, the detective testified, Jones said she didn't know Smiley, then she said Smiley temporarily lived with her and her girlfriend Syrell in Louisville.
During cross examination, Brian Hewlett, Smiley's defense attorney, went in on the detective pointing out Jones's fib after fib.
Hewlett pointed out that Jones told the detective the driver-side window didn't roll down and that the trio headed to get food after the attack.
Although small details, Hewlett told the detective and jury, "the more details someone gets wrong, the less reliable they are."
The detective said his last encounter with Jones during trial prep concluded her story as: Syrell was the driver, she threw the acid (that she believed to be water) in the face of the victim after being instructed to do so by Smiley, all in the name of a practical joke.
Hewlett stopped his questioning after the detective concluded that he was never able to find communication from Smiley and Jones coordinating any type of attack.
Jones was next on the stand.
Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn led the examination asking the defendant if she realized she'd told a few different version of events.
Jones testified that the only fact she had changed was the driver, all in an effort to protect her then-girlfriend Syrell.
According to this version, Jones said she, Syrell, and Smiley drove from Louisville to Ashland with the impression that they were to pick up the victim and bring her back to Louisville.
She testified that on the trip to Ashland, she overheard Smiley, seated in the back, on the phone "play fighting" with the victim periodically.
Smiley was the one to give directions, as Jones testified she was not familiar with Ashland.
Jones testified, contrary to the detective's testimony, that the trio had gone to get food and then returned to a Deboard Hill apartment belonging to a friend of Smiley's.
Jones said the gang stayed long enough to eat and afterwards Smiley came to the car with a glass cup of what she thought was water.
Jones said once they parked near Ringo Street and saw the victim walking down the street, Smiley said, "Hey cuh(z), throw this on her."
It was very spur of the moment, Jones testified.
She also stated, again contrary to the detectives earlier statements, that there was no problem with any of the car's windows and if there were, it was the passenger side.
Conn even asked Jones during questioning, "Are you sure it wasn't the driver side?"
She remained adamant that it was not.
Conn also addressed the strange stagger/skip Jones appeared to do while approaching the victim.
Jones said she felt something burning her leg from the liquid that had splashed onto her. She stated she assumed she had been stung and had no idea what acid even was at the time.
Jones stated she made contact with the victim, asked her for a lighter and then slung the "water" at her saying it was all "supposed to be a little joke."
After inquiries from state attorneys, Jones said she decided to tell the truth because it was the right thing to do according to her "mama."
State attorneys stated that nobody argues if Jones was the one who threw the acid, not even Jones — just that she was unaware of Smiley's true plan.
Despite every first responder and emergency management personnel testifying on the first day that the acid had an overwhelming smell of rotten eggs, Jones said she smelled nothing from the liquid.
"I don't know how to lie for real," Jones said. "I wouldn't have done that, he (Smiley) knows that and he need to be honest."
Hewlett retorted quickly, "You're on the witness stand, you should be honest."
Jones closed by saying she did not know the condition of the victim until the detective showed her images, "That hurt me to see," Jones testified.
"But not enough for you to tell the truth," Hewlett said.
At the time of this report the trial is still very much under way, expecting to resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Syrell Nunnally has since been indicted for her alleged role in the attack.