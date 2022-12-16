CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man pleaded guilty on Friday to seven counts of child abuse in which he executed cruel punishment or tortured three children under the age of 12 in September 2021.
Over a year after the arrest of Joseph S. Grubb Jr., 40, a deal was reached that will land Grubb in prison for 15 years.
Although details aside from charges listed in an indictment were never revealed, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis read aloud each charge as Grubb pleaded guilty on 10 total charges.
The indictment stated that on or about Sept. 8 through Sept. 15, 2021, Grubb committed first-degree criminal abuse against children under the age of 12, intimidating a legal witness and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Grubb was indicted alongside Jessica Workman, 36, of Ashland, in October 2021 who allegedly allowed the abuse to occur.
Workman is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 6. She is currently not in custody at the Boyd County Jail.
