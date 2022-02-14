CNHI newspapers across the country are celebrating the company’s 25th birthday today. The Daily Independent is under CNHI ownership.
Readers are welcome to drop in and join in the celebration. The Daily Independent’s offices, which had been temporarily open for just four hours a day as COVID-19 numbers were high, are back to normal hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
“The Daily Independent is thrilled to celebrate this milestone along with CNHI, and we are honored to be a part of the company’s success in this industry,” said Editor Aaron Snyder. “CNHI appreciates and encourages quality local journalism, and that’s what we are all about.”
CNHI (Community Newspapers Holdings, Incorporated) was formed in 1997 by Ralph Martin. It is based in Montgomery, Alabama.
The company’s newspapers are dedicated to a unified goal of serving respective communities with fresh, local coverage.
CNHI has 70 publications across 22 states, including five in Kentucky (London, Corbin, Richmond, Somerset and Ashland). CNHI publications feature a wide range of circulation numbers, too. The Eagle-Tribune, of North Andover, Massachusetts, has the largest footprint (about 49,000).
There are 15 CNHI publications in Oklahoma.
CNHI’s president and chief executive officer is Donna Barrett.