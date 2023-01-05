NASHVILLE Tickets to CMA Fest 2023, slated for June 8 through 11, are available.
Although a lineup hasn’t been announced yet, four-day stadium passes are for sale, allowing buyers to access performances at Nissan Stadium.
CMA Fest is the longest-running country music festival in the world, starting in 1972 as Fan Fair, which attracted 5,000 country music fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Now, thousands attend the festival from all 50 states and around the world to see shows on a variety of stages in Nashville.
Some of the proceeds benefit the CMA Foundation, which supports music education. The foundation formed in 2006, when artists and industry professionals wanted to give back in the form of funds for music education. So far, the organization has invested more than $27 million to help music education programs in the United States.
For more information or to obtain tickets, visit cmafest.com.